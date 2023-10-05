Submit Release
Disaster Recovery Centers to Close in Observance of Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day, Will Reopen October 10

The three Disaster Recovery Centers in Vermont will be closed Monday, October 9 in observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Columbus Day. They will reopen Tuesday, October 10 with normal hours.

If you were affected by Vermont’s July storms, visit a Disaster Recovery Center to get in-person help from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Specialists can help you apply for assistance, answer questions and provide referrals to resources.

Centers are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (closed Sundays) at:

  • Barre Auditorium, 16 Auditorium Hill, Barre, VT 05641 
    • Closing permanently 6 p.m. October 11.
  • Waterbury Armory, 294 Armory Drive, Waterbury, VT 05676 
    • Closing permanently 6 p.m. October 14.
  • Ludlow Community Center, 37 Main St., Ludlow, VT 05149

The deadline to apply for assistance is October 12, 2023.

To apply without visiting a center, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA App or call 800-621-3362. Language translation is available; if you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

Centers are accessible to people with disabilities and access and functional needs. If you need a reasonable accommodation or sign language interpreter, call 833-285-7448 (press 2 for Spanish).

