Islanders encouraged to get vaccinated against respiratory illnesses this fall

CANADA, October 5 - Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, strongly recommends individuals in PEI to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others from respiratory illnesses this fall.

Respiratory viruses such as influenza typically increase in the fall and winter months and COVID-19 continues to circulate in PEI. The formulations of COVID-19 vaccines have been updated this fall to be a better match to the more recently circulating Omicron XBB.1.5. variant.

“We encourage Islanders to get both vaccines this fall: a dose of the updated COVID-19 vaccine AND a dose of the seasonal influenza vaccine. Vaccination against these two illnesses has been proven to reduce your risk of serious illness, hospitalization, and death,” said Dr. Heather Morrison. “Everyone who wishes to receive a COVID-19 and influenza vaccine this fall will be eligible to do so.”

If it has been six months since your last dose of COVID-19 vaccine or known COVID-19 infection (whichever is later), it is recommended that individuals aged 6 months and over get a dose of the vaccine. All Islanders ages 6 months and older are also recommended to get vaccinated against influenza this fall to help protect against severe outcomes and hospitalizations while respiratory viruses are circulating in PEI. Some immunizers may offer co-administration of COVID and influenza vaccines.

Immunization is especially important for those at increased risk of infection or severe disease from COVID-19 or influenza, for example:

Adults (65 years of age or older)

Children (6 months of age and older)

Residents of long-term care homes and other congregate living settings

Individuals with underlying medical conditions

Individuals who are pregnant

Indigenous peoples

Members of racialized and other equity-deserving communities

People who provide essential community services (e.g. first responders, health care workers, etc.)

Participating community pharmacies across the Island are offering COVID-19 vaccine to individuals aged 12 and over and influenza vaccine to individuals aged 5 and over. Consult your local pharmacist for appointment availability.

Health PEI vaccination clinics offer appointments for COVID-19 and influenza vaccine for individuals aged 6 months and over. Appointments can be booked at a HPEI vaccination clinic by calling toll-free 1-844-975-3303 or booking online at Skip the Waiting Room.

For information on PEI’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, including vaccine facts, immunization data and booking an appointment, visit: COVID-19 Vaccines.

For the latest information about Prince Edward Island’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit: COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Prince Edward Island.

For information on PEI’s Influenza vaccine, including fact sheets, visit: Flu Vaccination Clinics

Backgrounder:

The Chief Public Health Office continues to work closely with the federal government, provincial and territorial counterparts, government departments and Health PEI to monitor the pandemic situation and prepare for all COVID-19 related impacts to the province, including health, social and economic. The public health risk of COVID-19 is continually reassessed, and Islanders will be updated as new information becomes available.



Media contact:

Morgan Martin

Senior Communications Officer

Health and Wellness

(902) 218-3430