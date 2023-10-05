FloridaCommerce Announces More Than $4 Million Available to Support Military Communities



~ Eligible Applicants Have Until November 27 to Apply~



Tallahassee, Fla. – Today, FloridaCommerce announced more than $4 million in grant funding is available through the Florida Defense Infrastructure Grant (DIG) and Florida Defense Reinvestment Grant (DRG) programs to support economic development in military communities and infrastructure near military installations throughout the state. Applications will be accepted through Monday, November 27, 2023, and additional information is available on the Military Community Programs webpage.

DIG supports local infrastructure projects that contribute a positive impact on the military value of installations within the state by addressing encroachment, transportation and access, housing, utilities, communications, environmental, and security needs. Funds are used for projects that benefit both local communities and military installations.

Previous, DIG awards include:

$500,000 for the City of Key West’s initiative to replace an existing structure with a reinforced Community Center Resilience Hub.

$500,000 for the Florida Space Coast’s development of a Natural Gas Study, which will create a long-term master plan for safely and cost-effectively supplying liquified natural gas to launch pads.

$500,000 awarded to Clay County for the construction of asphalt roads to repair deteriorating road surface, increasing the support for high weight vehicles associated with emergency response.

DRG provides support for community-based activities that protect existing military installations, diversify the economy of a defense-dependent community, or develop plans that facilitate the reuse of closed or realigned military installations, such as developing and implementing strategies that will help communities support the mission of military installations.

Previous, DRG awards include:

$84,000 awarded to the Florida Space Coast’s development of a Wastewater Treatment Phase 2 Capture Plan and executing an Economic Development Commission communications plan.

$125,000 awarded to Miami Dade County for the creation of presentations, plans, and analyses to plan for the development of the Miami-Dade Aerospace Technology Hub.

$125,000 to Okaloosa County for their initiative to produce entrepreneur start-up videos associated with the Technology Coast Manufacturing and Engineering Network.

Applicants that were previously awarded for Fiscal Year 2023-2024 DIG and DRG application cycles may resubmit an application requesting additional funding. Please see the DIG and DRG Request for Application on the Military Community Programs webpage for additional information.

For additional questions and assistance with the application process, please contact DefenseGrants@Commerce.fl.gov. Any updates, additions, and clarifications regarding the application cycle will be posted as an addendum on the Military Community Programs webpage.



###

