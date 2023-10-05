NEBRASKA, October 5 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Jacy Schafer, (531) 510-8529

Flags to Return to Full Staff At Sunset Today

LINCOLN, NE – Today at sunset, all U.S. and state flags are to return to full staff, with the interment of U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein. Senator Feinstein died Sept. 29. By proclamation of the White House, flags were ordered to be flown at half-staff in her honor, until the date of interment.