Cruise Tourism Market to Generating Revenue of $13.6 Billion by 2031, At a Booming 10.4% Growth Rate by 2031

As per the cruise tourism industry analysis, The cruise tourism market is segmented on the basis of type, duration, passenger age, and region.

Mexican Riviera attract a large number of travelers globally. These aspects are anticipated to generate excellent opportunities for the cruise tourism industry.” — Roshan Deshmukh

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Cruise Tourism Market" The cruise tourism market was valued at $5.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $13.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Cruise tourism market demand is driven by the growing popularity of theme cruises. Theme cruises include special interest themes such as classical music, yoga, astronomy, meditation, sequence dancing, and others. Cruise tourism companies can design cruise packages based on individual groups, honeymooners, special interest tourists, business executives families, and others. Different types of cruises offer different travel experiences to the users. For instance, premium cruises also known as upscale cruises, offer products and services that are equivalent to resorts and hotels. Premium cruise services are provided by Panama Canal Cruises, Star Cruises, Princess Cruises, and others. Luxury cruises are becoming popular owing to their high-quality services and products on long-haul itineraries for vibrant and exotic destinations. These cruises are basically meant for elite people. Luxury cruises are operated by Crystal Cruises, Royal Caribbean Cruises, and others.

Increase in the number of passengers for cruise tourism is anticipated to boost the cruise tourism market growth in the coming years. For instance, in 2019, the cruise industry has welcomed total 29.7 million passengers, created 1.8 million jobs, and contributed more than $154 billion to the global economy. Cruise tourism helps the tourists to experience multi-center holidays wherein the travelers can spend time at several destinations throughout their trip. Cruise tourism is characterized by the concentration of large number of people visiting different destinations.

The cruise tourism market is segmented on the basis of type, duration, passenger age, and region. By type, the market is divided into river cruise, ocean cruise, expedition cruise, theme cruise, adventure cruise, and others. By duration, the market is classified into 1-3 days, 4-6 days, 7 days, 8 to 13 days, 14 days, 15-20 days, and more than 21 days. By passenger age, the market is divided into less than 12 years, 13-19 years, 20-29 years, 30-39 years, 40-49 years, 50-59 years, and above 60 years. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on type, the ocean cruise segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global cruise tourism market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on passenger age, the 40-49 years segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly one-fourth of the global cruise tourism market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period.

Based on duration, the 7 days segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global cruise tourism market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global cruise tourism market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Europe region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including LAMEA and Asia-Pacific.

The key players profiled in the cruise tourism market report include Ambassador Cruise Holidays Limited., AmaWaterways, Carnival Corporation & plc, PONANT, Cosmos Tours Ltd., Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation Ltd, Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A., Norwegian Cruise Line, Silversea Cruises, and Seabourn Cruise Line.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global cruise tourism market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working towards the growth of the market. The cruise tourism market analysis also highlights the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing toward the growth of the market. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market growth are also profiled in the report along with Porter’s five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and the emergence of substitutes in the market.

