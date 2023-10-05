Parliament pushes for start of EU accession talks with Moldova

The Moldovan government has, MEPs say, demonstrated its determination and ability to fulfil the European Commission’s requirements to begin membership talks, adding that Moldova’s EU membership would represent a geostrategic investment in a united and strong Europe. They underline the importance of the Chişinău government continuing the country’s reform process, not only in order to reach the political objective of joining the EU, but primarily for the tangible improvement of the living standards of Moldovans.

The EU and its member states should also increase their financial and technical assistance to Moldova, the resolution adopted by MEPs says, to facilitate its swift and effective integration into the EU. This includes the quick release of a new instalment of ongoing Macro Financial Assistance by the European Commission.

Moldova should continue with reforms

Reiterating that EU accession remains a merit-based process requiring the fulfilment of membership criteria, Parliament calls on all Moldovan political actors to seek consensus over the most important and urgent reforms, with the aim of further harmonisation of the country’s legislation with EU standards. MEPs highlight ongoing work on sustainable and comprehensive justice and anticorruption reform as particularly important, and call on the Moldovan authorities to continue the work on de-oligarchisation, public finance management reform, fighting organised crime and public administration reform.

The resolution was adopted by 448 votes in favour, 45 against with 43 abstentions.

Background

Following Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Moldova applied for EU membership in March 2022 and was granted EU candidate status in June 2022. In April 2023, the European Parliament called for EU accession talks with the country to begin by the end of 2023, if Moldova fulfils nine steps identified by the European Commission.