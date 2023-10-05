Commission receives Portugal’s payment request for the third and fourth instalments under the Recovery and Resilience Facility

The Commission yesterday received the payment request from Portugal for the third and fourth instalments under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), covering, for instance, a set of reforms aimed at improving the quality and sustainability of public finances. Other reforms include new laws to support mental health by laying down the principles relating to the rights of people with mental illness, for example, and improving access to highly regulated professions.

The instalments also cover important investments, for instance to improve the housing market in Portugal. This includes an expansion of affordable housing stock, an increase in affordable student accommodation, grants for national emergency and temporary accommodation, and a support programme for access to housing. Other investments provide additional public electrical vehicle charging stations, vehicles and equipment to fight forest fires, and equip pupils and teachers with computers.

Portugal’s overall recovery and resilience plan will be financed by €22 billion in grants and loans according to the Commission’s proposal for a Council Implementing Decision adopted on 22 September 2023, which is pending adoption by the Council.

Payments under the RRF are performance-based and contingent on Portugal implementing the investments and reforms outlined in its recovery and resilience plan.

The Commission will now assess the request and will then send its preliminary assessment of Portugal’s fulfilment of the milestones and targets required for this payment to the Council’s Economic and Financial Committee.

More information on the process of the payment requests under the RRF is available in this Q&A. More information on the Portuguese recovery and resilience plan is available here.

