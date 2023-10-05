Submit Release
MEPs back Wopke Hoekstra as Commissioner, new tasks for Vice-President Šefčovič

279 MEPs voted in favour of Wopke Hoekstra’s appointment as Commissioner for Climate Action, 173 voted against, and 33 abstained.

Maroš Šefčovič’s new responsibilities as Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal were approved with 322 votes in favour, 158 votes against and 37 abstentions.

The votes were held by secret ballot.

After the hearings of Mr Hoesktra (Netherlands) on 2 October and of Mr Šefčovič (Slovakia) on 3 October, and after additional written follow-up questions for both, the Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety gave both positive evaluations, which were subsequently confirmed by Parliament’s Conference of Committee Chairs, the Conference of Presidents (EP President Metsola and political group leaders) and the full House today.

