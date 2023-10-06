Green Street Power Partners Completes First Small Utility-Scale Solar Project in Kings County, CA, Totaling 26 MW DC
While our team sees this project as a sizeable contribution to California solar, it’s both humbling and motivating to join the Westlands Solar Park, which will contain 2,700 MWs once fully built out.”STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Street Power Partners, LLC ("GSPP"), a national developer, financier, owner and operator of solar energy systems, today held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of its 26-megawatt ("MW") direct current ("DC") Westlands Almond solar project in Kings County, California. This utility-scale solar installation marks GSPP’s largest solar array to date. Project completion was made possible in part by GSPP’s partners on the Westlands Solar Park project. The project was developed by Golden State Clean Energy, while Baker Electric provided engineering, procurement, and construction services.
“This is a landmark project for our team and a pivotal moment for our growth trajectory” stated Jason Kuflik, chief executive officer at GSPP. “While our team sees this project as a sizeable contribution to California solar, it’s both humbling and motivating to join the Westlands Solar Park, which will contain 2,700 MWs once fully built out. As always, we’re proud to contribute to the country’s transition to renewable energy and can’t wait to see what the future brings for our team.”
This California solar project is expected to generate approximately 57 million kilowatt-hours in its first year of production and over 1.8 billion kilowatt-hours over its 35 years of usable life. This is enough energy to power approximately 5,200 homes in California each year. The 1.2 million+ metric tons of carbon dioxide displaced by this project over its useable life is equivalent to removing over 8,000 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles from the road each year.
“The Westlands Almond Solar project was Green Street and Baker’s first project working together,” commented Daniel Sicard, senior director of pre-construction/utility renewables. “Both teams were able to work collaboratively and create a very successful partnership for both companies; one we both look forward to repeating.”
Agrovoltaics, which is the use of land for both agriculture and solar energy generation, will play a key role at the site. GSPP will use sheep grazing for vegetation management in future seasons.
The Westlands Almond solar photovoltaic system is selling the renewable energy to Calpine Energy Solutions (“Calpine”). Under the contract with Calpine, the electricity will be delivered to the California Independent System Operator (“CAISO”) and Renewable Energy Credits (“RECs”) will be sold to end user, Amy’s Kitchen.
Project financing was secured through two leading renewable industry financial institutions. Live Oak Bank provided permanent debt funding, while Nelnet Renewable Energy provided both sponsor equity and tax equity funding.
“Nelnet Renewable Energy is proud to partner with Green Street Power Partners to bring this project to fruition. Having now partnered with Green Street on several projects over the years, it is rewarding to co-own this project with them for the long term. This is a project that further fulfills our purpose of powering the dreams of the next generation,” said Scott Gubbels, president of Nelnet Renewable Energy.
This solar project brings GSPP’s operational portfolio total to 206 MW DC.
About Green Street Power Partners
Founded in 2014, GSPP is a national developer, financier, owner and operator of commercial, community distributed generation and small utility-scale solar energy systems benefiting businesses and communities across the country. GSPP specializes in structured finance for solar assets, securing sponsor and tax equity alongside project-level permanent debt financing to realize the highest value for its clients.
GSPP’s proven dependability, experience within the industry and established portfolio of 294 MW of operational and under-construction projects combined with its over 1 GW of early and late-stage projects, underpin its success as one of the country’s leading solar developers and owners.
GSPP strives to continue this growth while staying committed to corporate social and environmental responsibility as we sustain our environment for future generations through solar power. We view this responsibility as a fundamental part of our business, and we consistently work to inspire these values in our employees, partners, and customers.
To support the company’s ambitious growth goals, GSPP secured a partnership in May of 2023 with DIF Capital Partners, an independent infrastructure equity fund manager currently controlling more than €16 billion of investments. This partnership will support and accelerate the expansion of GSPP’s objectives.
GSPP has over 60 employees and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with a legal office in Tallahassee, Florida. For more information, visit gspp.com.
