Embedded Antenna Systems Market Size is Expected to Reach $12.7 Billion by 2031 | Increasing at a CAGR of 14.3%

Global Embedded Antenna Systems Market Trends

Surge in adoption of Internet of Things solution and digital electronics solution has driven the growth of the GPS segment and thereby, expanding the embedded antenna system market growth” — Tanumoy Upadhaya - Lead Analyst

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Embedded Antenna Systems Market by Antenna Type (Chip, Patch, PCB Trace, FPC), by Connectivity (WiFi, GPS, Cellular, LPWan, mmWave 5G, Others), by End User (Commercial, Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

The global embedded antenna systems market was valued at $3.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $12.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2022 to 2031.

An antenna is a specialized transducer that converts radio-frequency (RF) fields into alternating current (AC) or vice-versa. Embedded antennas are special category of antennas which use metamaterials to increase the performance of miniaturized antenna systems. The main purpose of these antennas is to launch energy into free space. The metamaterial makes the antenna behave as if it was much larger than it really is, because the antenna structure stores energy and re-radiates.

Conventional antennas that are very small compared to the wavelength reflect most of the signal back to the source. On the contrary, embedded antenna designs incorporating metamaterials can step-up the antenna’s radiated power. Advanced lithography techniques are used to print metamaterial elements on the PCB of the device. These antenna systems have a wide variety of applications including portable interaction with satellites, wide-angle beam steering, emergency communications devices, micro-sensors and portable ground-penetrating radars to search for geophysical features and others.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the embedded antenna systems industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, embedded antenna systems market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the embedded antenna systems industry include:

• Abracon

• Airgain, Inc

• Antenova Ltd.

• Avnet, Inc.

• Infinite Electronics International, Inc

• Kyocera Avx Components Corporation

• TE Connectivity (Linx Technologies)

• Mobile Mark, Inc

• Taoglas

• TE Connectivity

• The Antenna Company N.V., 2J Antennas

• S.R.O.

• Laird Connectivity

• Maxtena Inc.

• Myers Engineering International, Inc.

• Tallysman, EnGenius Technologies.

Top Impacting Factors:

Significant factors that impact the growth of embedded antenna systems industry include increasing adoption of embedded antenna in Internet of Things devices. Moreover, rapid adoption of embedded antenna systems in consumer electronics industry is expected to drive the market opportunity. However, lack of uniform frequency range for wireless applications might hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, development of 5G is offering potential opportunity for the embedded antenna systems market growth during the forecast period.

The research report presents a complete judgment of the embedded antenna systems market trends, growth factors, consumption, production volume, CAGR value, attentive opinions, profit margin, price, and industry-validated market data. Also, these research report provides accurate economic, global, and country-level predictions and analysis, size and share analysis, market dynamics, segmental analysis, top investment pockets, competition landscape, market drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the embedded antenna systems market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing embedded antenna systems market opportunities.

• Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and

strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the embedded antenna systems market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global embedded antenna systems market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

