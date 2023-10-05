Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,537 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,464 in the last 365 days.

Nikkiso Expands Operations in the U.S. to Support Its Growing Hydrogen Business

TEMECULA, Calif., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (Group), part of Nikkiso Co., Ltd., announced today that it has acquired full ownership of its facility in Murrieta, Calif., and 16.4 acres of land to expand its manufacturing and testing operations.

Currently the Group builds and tests cryogenic vaporizers, heat exchangers, process skids, air separation units, and liquefaction products — the expansion will add four hydrogen testing stations on site to support the Group’s growing hydrogen business.

“The hydrogen economy is accelerating as the energy transition progresses, and Nikkiso has a large role to play,” said Peter Wagner, CEO, Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases. “This facility expansion allows us to scale operations and better support global demand for our state-of-the-art cryogenic products and technologies.”

Construction will begin in the first half of 2024.

About Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases
Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group is part of the Industrial Division of Nikkiso Co., Ltd. in Japan. The Group is headquartered in Southern California with facilities, offices, and service centers around the world to manufacture and service engineered cryogenic gas processing equipment (pumps, turboexpanders, heat exchangers, etc.), and process plants for industrial gases, natural gas liquefaction (LNG), hydrogen liquefaction, ammonia, and carbon capture and liquefaction.

Media contact
Lisa Adams
+1 405 492 1689


Primary Logo

You just read:

Nikkiso Expands Operations in the U.S. to Support Its Growing Hydrogen Business

Distribution channels: Companies, Energy Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more