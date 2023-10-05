Sandy Bay Airport Set To Build Momentum With Federal and Provincial Funding

CANADA, October 5 - Released on October 5, 2023

A federal and provincial funding agreement has paved the way for a better runway at a northern airport.

Thanks to $4.6 million in federal and provincial funding, the Sandy Bay airport is undergoing a transformation to both build and protect its infrastructure. Through a 50-50 cost sharing agreement, significant enhancements are being made to runways, taxiways and airfield lighting. The federal funding comes from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP).

"We are thrilled to celebrate the substantial completion of the Sandy Bay Airport improvement project, a milestone reflecting our dedication to improving northern Saskatchewan's quality of life and economic growth," said George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, on behalf of Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities. "These improvements will ensure safe and efficient travel for locals and visitors, facilitating essential services and fostering positive regional impacts for years to come."

Work on the airport began in June and is nearing completion. Warman Construction was the general contractor and Associated Engineering was the consultant.

"This year we're investing $89.4 million to build, operate and maintain highways and airports in Northern Saskatchewan," Highways Minister Lori Carr said. "These airports provide vital services for northern residents including the transportation of important goods and air ambulance operations."

Many sectors make extensive use of commercial aviation including energy, mining and tourism. Aviation plays a critical role in law enforcement and health care (air ambulance). Many northern communities rely on aviation as the only reliable, year-round mode of transportation.

The Government of Saskatchewan owns and operates 16 airports located in or serving the north. These airports vary from full-service facilities to gravel strips.

-30-

