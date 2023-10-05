Industrial Ethernet Switch Market size is Projected to Hit $4.99 Billion by 2028 | Registering a CAGR of 7.1%

Industrial Ethernet Switch Market

Increase in adoption of industrial ethernet switches due to its benefits along with the increasing need to ensure efficiency in communication infrastructure drives the growth of the market” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Industrial Ethernet Switch Market by Type, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028.

The global industrial Ethernet switch market size was valued at $2.94 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.99 Billion by 2028, to register a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Ethernet switch is a multiport network switch that connects all the computer networking devices together on a computer. It forwards the data only to its destination port where it is required unlike Ethernet hubs which forward the data to all the ports irrespective of the requirement. The industrial-grade Ethernet Switches are particularly designed for connecting the devices in industrial network environments that are subject to extreme operating temperatures of -40°C to 75°C, shocks, and vibrations. Such type of Ethernet Switches find applications in industrial and factory automation; rail and intelligent transportation systems (ITSs); marine; and oil and gas sectors.

The global industrial Ethernet switch market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the period of forecast. Factors such as increase in adoption of industrial Ethernet switches due to its benefits along with the increasing need to ensure efficiency in communication infrastructure in the automotive & transport environment significantly drives growth of the market. In addition, rise in application of industrial Ethernet switch in industrial infrastructures such as smart grid, intelligent rail & traffic, security & surveillance, and other utilities fuels the industrial Ethernet switch market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the industrial ethernet switch industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, industrial ethernet switch market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the industrial ethernet switch industry include:

⦁ Arista Networks

⦁ Cisco Systems Inc.

⦁ Belden Inc.

⦁ Siemens Ag

⦁ Brocade Communication Systems Inc.

⦁ Hewlett-Packard

⦁ Juniper Network

⦁ Microsoft Corporation

⦁ Alcatel-Lucent

⦁ Huawei Technologies

The technological complexity involved in Ethernet switches that makes it vulnerable towards security attacks is anticipated to restrain the industrial Ethernet switch market share. On the contrary, the factors such as the emergence of Industry 4.0 is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth. In addition, emergence of connected vehicles in the automotive & transportation industry is expected to be opportunistic for growth of the industrial Ethernet switch industry during the forecast period.

Region wise, the industrial Ethernet switch market trends have been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America contributed maximum revenue in 2020. This is attributed to the increase in industrialization as well as rapid development in the IT industry. In addition, the factors such as need for automation installations in industrial Ethernet functions on the control end, to established infrastructure, and to use the system in the devices installed on the grid fuels growth of the market in the region.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

⦁ This study comprises analytical depiction of the global industrial Ethernet switch market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

⦁ The overall industrial Ethernet switch market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

⦁ The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

⦁ The current industrial Ethernet switch market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2028 to benchmark the financial competency.

⦁ Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the industrial Ethernet switch market share of key vendors.

