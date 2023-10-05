Opener Announces Helix, its First Scalable Production Aircraft; Changes Company Name to Pivotal

Drives Strategic Vision for Light eVTOL Aircraft

DALLAS, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opener , the market leader in light electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, today announces Helix, its first scalable production vehicle, and unveils its new identity. Now named Pivotal, this step represents the company’s trailblazing influence on the industry and its transition to become a product-delivering entity serving the needs of customers in multiple segments. As a pioneer, Pivotal is renowned for the BlackFly, the first eVTOL of its kind to be sold and delivered to customers.



“With Helix, we become the leading manufacturer of light eVTOL aircraft. Helix presents the next iteration of 10+ years of innovating, testing, and delivering on the promise to give individuals access to small, yet mighty aircraft. Pivotal reflects our mission to transform movement with the power of flight,” said Ken Karklin, CEO, Pivotal. “The new identity shows the versatility of our system architecture and encapsulates both the exhilaration and utility of flight.”

Helix pricing and availability

The base price for a Helix aircraft is $190,000. Beginning on January 9, 2024, Pivotal customers will be able to place orders with a deposit of 25% of the purchase price. First customer shipments commence on June 10, 2024. Based on delivery timing, customers will select their available training dates. Pricing for options and accessories will be rolled out as they become available.

About the Helix

Built on Pivotal’s fourth-generation eVTOL platform, the Helix is aimed at individuals who want to take to the sky for recreation and short-hop travel.

Like BlackFly, its pre-production predecessor, the Helix offers a distinctive tilt-aircraft architecture, simple user interface, and unmatched safety based on fault tolerance and triple modular redundancy. In addition, the Helix offers:

Power and propulsion improvements delivering a more robust operational flight envelope

Updated digital electronics hardware, enabling new levels of robustness and reliability

A weight and durability optimized aerostructure exceeding industry best practice safety factors

A companion smartphone app integrating owner & pilot experience while simplifying pre-flight checks, capturing flight history and managing charging and aircraft service

A redesigned canopy and flight deck featuring with an integrated display and improvements in comfort and safety

Enhanced non-flight-cloud connectivity to improve maintenance, vehicle telematics, charging and owner asset management.

A durable livery reducing the effects of weather, age and solar loading while extending the life of the structure and improving pilot comfort

Product options including a transport trailer, fast charging, aviation or GSM radios, ADS-B, custom liveries, and beacon lights

Support for future field-replaceable next generation batteries to extend range and endurance



Designed to comply with FAA Part 103 (Ultralight) category in the US, pilots can fly the Helix in Class G airspace over uncongested areas in the daytime and are not required to have a pilot license. Pivotal customers must complete comprehensive initial and recurrent flight training to support safe operations in all situations, from the everyday to the unexpected.

“Pivotal is fulfilling the dream of many people, and I want to participate in defining this space,” commented Clark Thompson, one of Pivotal’s Early Access customers. “I’ve been following the evolution of eVTOL aircraft for quite some time. Pivotal is the only company delivering an intelligent, powerful, and capable recreational product to the market. I’m eager to be a part of the Pivotal pilot community, take my aircraft out, and share my experiences.”

About Pivotal’s Early Access Program

Pivotal’s Early Access Program (EAP) enables a select group of participants to purchase a BlackFly and provide Pivotal with invaluable feedback on every aspect of their customer experience. To learn more about Pivotal’s EAP and register your interest, please visit our website: https://pivotal.aero/early-access-program . Limited opportunities are available.

About Pivotal

Until today, and previously known as Opener, OPENER.aero or Opener, LLC, a California Corporation, Pivotal, Pivotal.aero or Pivotal Aero LLC, a California Corporation, designs, develops, and manufactures light eVTOL aircraft. As an industry pioneer, Pivotal is renowned for the BlackFly, the first eVTOL of its kind to enter the market. The company’s distinctive tilt-aircraft architecture and scalable platform have been under continuous improvement for over 10 years. Today, Pivotal has the most mature technology in the light eVTOL category. Efficient, compact, and simple, Pivotal vehicles are designed for a wide range of consumer, public service, and defense applications. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For videos and more information, visit https://pivotal.aero .

