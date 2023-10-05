Know the rules for motorized travel in some big game hunting units

The rule is specific to 30 hunting units, primarily in central and southern Idaho.. For more information about specific hunt units see page 106 in the Big Game regulation booklet.

The motorized hunting rule does not apply when hunting upland game birds or upland game animals.

What is an established roadway?

The definition of an established roadway as it relates to this rule is that the road is established, built, maintained, approved or designated by a government entity. And, the road is capable of being traveled by a full-sized vehicle.

Can hunters use a motorized vehicle on Forest Service or BLM designated trails?

If motorized travel is allowed by the Forest Service or BLM, you may use a motorized vehicle on trails to retrieve downed game or pack in/out your camping gear as long as you follow the restrictions in place by the land owner. However, you may not hunt while packing camping gear.

When in doubt, stay on the road!

It is the responsibility of the hunter to know and understand the rules and regulations of the area where they hunt. For vehicle travel, it’s especially important to know and follow the vehicle use restrictions for the area you are hunting. Travel maps are available from both the U.S Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management.

Travel maps can also be found on the Stay on Trails website at www.stayontrails.com for travel tips.

For additional information about the motorized travel rule contact your local Fish and Game regional office.