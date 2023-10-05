Apply now for youth wingshooting clinics and pheasant hunts at Illinois state parks in Iroquois, Henry and Tazewell counties

SPRINGFIELD - Youth between the ages of 10 and 17 can apply now for youth wingshooting clinics and pheasant hunts scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 11 at the Iroquois County State Wildlife Area, the Johnson-Sauk Trail State Recreation Area in Henry County, and Mackinaw River State Fish and Wildlife Area in Tazewell County.





Young hunters will participate in a wingshooting clinic during the morning led by instructors certified by the National Sporting Clays Association and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Participants will practice safe shotgun handling and operation while advancing their wingshooting skills during the clinic.





A pheasant hunt will take place in the afternoon. Participants must successfully complete an approved hunter safety course and have a valid hunting license.













Co-sponsoring organizations assist with youth wingshooting clinics and pheasant hunts by providing funds for clay targets, target and field shot shells, and lunch for participants. Members of the organizations also provide bird dogs, bird dog handlers, and hunting guides. At Johnson-Sauk Trail, the co-sponsors are Pheasants Forever - Henry County, Knox County and Rock Island County chapters. At Mackinaw River, the co-sponsor is Pheasants Forever -

Illinois River Valley Chapter.



