BlackFog Recognized as Data Leak Detection Solution of the Year in 2023 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Awards Program Honors Innovative Information Security Products and Companies

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberSecurity Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market, today announced that BlackFog , a leader in ransomware protection and anti data exfiltration, has been selected as winner of the “Data Leak Detection Solution of the Year” award in the 7th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program.



BlackFog’s anti data exfiltration (ADX) technology filters network traffic in real-time to effectively stop cyberattacks before they happen. Using advanced AI-based algorithms, BlackFog prevents unauthorized data exfiltration from a device and network. The solution focuses on protecting trade secrets, personally identifiable information, data theft and extortion.

Essential in today’s hybrid work environment, BlackFog stops attackers from infiltrating a network, moving laterally, stealing data and holding users to ransom. BlackFog detects over 99% of all current malware strains and provides protection from both external and insider threats.

“We are honored to accept the ‘Data Leak Detection Solution of the Year’ award from CyberSecurity Breakthrough. With 90% of ransomware attacks now exfiltrating data it is more important than ever to protect an organizations intellectual property and customer data,” said Dr. Darren Williams, CEO and Founder, BlackFog. “The risks associated with a data breach are now untenable for most organizations, especially when you consider remediation, regulatory and legal costs. Prevention is the key to ensuring business continuity.”

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

“Instead of honing in on the perimeter and trying to keep attackers out, BlackFog takes a different approach with their ADX technology. Ransomware is the number one cybersecurity threat, and data is the ultimate prize with successful attacks resulting in unauthorized data being stolen,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “BlackFog provides a new paradigm in the fight against ransomware and cyberattacks by going beyond first and second generation technologies like Antivirus and EDR/XDR. Focusing on ADX, BlackFog ultimately protects organizations from extortion and secures their most valuable asset: data.”

Additionally, BlackFog produces the monthly State of Ransomware report, which details publicly and non-publicly disclosed ransomware attacks. The report includes key ransomware trends such as attack methods, attack rates by country, industry, active threat groups, victim organization sizes, and more.

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About BlackFog

Founded in 2015, BlackFog is a global cybersecurity company that has pioneered on-device anti data exfiltration (ADX) technology to protect companies from global security threats such as ransomware, spyware, malware, phishing, unauthorized data collection and profiling. Its software monitors enterprise compliance with global privacy regulations and prevents cyberattacks across all endpoints. BlackFog uses behavioral analysis to preemptively prevent hackers from exploiting vulnerabilities in enterprise security systems and data structures.

BlackFog received recognition as a Gold award winner in the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for Best Virtual CISO Offering, as well as the Silver award for Ransomware Protection and Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company in 2023. BlackFog also won a Globee award in 2023 for the State of Ransomware report which recognizes outstanding contributions in securing the digital landscape.

BlackFog’s preventative approach to security recognizes the limitations of existing perimeter defense techniques and neutralizes attacks before they happen at multiple points in their lifecycle. Trusted by corporations all over the world, BlackFog is redefining modern cyber security practices. For more information visit https://www.blackfog.com

Steve Johansson

CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Steve@CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com

213.255.3658