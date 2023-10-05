Lynne Jackson, the great-great granddaughter of Dred Scott presents new memorial at Dred Scott's gravesite in St. Louis

Lynne Jackson, the great-great granddaughter of Dred Scott, stands near the 9-foot-tall black granite monument she designed in Calvary Cemetery in St. Louis on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Cover Image Official Dred Scott Coloring Book, image Really Big Coloring Books®

Educating Children about "The Dred Scott Decision" Artwork by Really Big Coloring Books®

Word Match Game educating children Dred Scott Coloring Book

Lynne Jackson, the great-great granddaughter of Dred Scott, stands near the 9-foot-tall black granite monument she designed in St. Louis on October 4, 2023.

Meeting with Lynne Jackson in 2010 to publish the official Dred Scott Coloring Book was an honor. A very important part of history. Lynne helps keep Dred Scott's memory alive for all people.”
— N. Wayne Bell
ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lynne Jackson, the great-great granddaughter of Dred Scott, stands near the 9-foot-tall black granite monument she designed in Calvary Cemetery in St. Louis on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. Jackson, who is the founder and president of the Dred Scott Heritage Foundation, is honoring her relatives Dred and wife Harriet who in 1846, filed their freedom suits in St. Louis’ Old Courthouse. After 11 years of waiting the U.S. Supreme Court decided that enslaved black people were not U.S. citizens. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Official Dred Scott Coloring & Activity Book Published in 2010 by Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc.
The official Dred Scott, The Man, Pioneer Freedom Fighter Coloring and Activity book conceived by Lynne M. Jackson, visit: https://dredscottlives.org/. Cover artwork provided by Lynne Jackson and designed by Mark Scott Carroll, Marion Lawrence Creative Matters; maps by Chanin Paxton, Contributing Editors: Bob Moore, Dr. David Konig and Chanin Paxton. Inside Artwork, line-art, layout, graphics, and publishing by Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. UPC 822754104113   ISBN 9780984457304

Included are activities, games and puzzles, this book is a teaching tool for people young and old. This fantastic book is available to teachers, educators, museums as a retail piece as well as a commemorative book designed for everyone to own and enjoy. Factual true inspirational account of Dred and Harriett Scott's struggle for freedom as told by Lynne M. Jackson Great-Great, Granddaughter of Dred and Harriet Scott. For a copy or information on this historic book please visit the Dred Scott Heritage Foundation in Saint Louis, Missouri at the Dred Scott Heritage Foundation.

Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. | ColoringBook.com has provided fundraising, promotional, and retail opportunities through children’s coloring books for over three decades, raising money for clubs, groups, schools, teams and retailers. We help with the idea generation, illustration, art, games, and cover design to make your book just the way you want.

Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, MO, is a multi-national company providing books, coloring books, musical products and other paper products. The company holds membership in industry organizations including The Missouri Press Association, System for Award Management for the U.S. Govt. (SAM), promotional products groups, SAGE, ASI, and PPAI, The International Book Publishers Assoc. (IBPA) and other publishing industry leading groups. A Member of the Library of Congress Copyright Office in book and music publishing.1-314-695-5757 for more information or visit http://www.ColoringBook.com. The company owns more than 1600 web domains across the globe, all relating to books and music.

