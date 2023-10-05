MS Bike Raises $4.3M and Counting in Support of Canadians Living with Multiple Sclerosis

Funds Raised During the Four-Month Cycling Event Series to Go Toward MS Research and Programs by MS Canada.

TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a successful MS Bike season, MS Canada is pleased to share that it has raised $4.3 million and counting. Fundraising efforts were ongoing until September 30th, and the organization predicts the total will reach $4.6 million after the closing count.



“Every year we are impressed by the way the MS Bike community shows up, and this year was no exception," said Nicole Sullivan, Director of Community Fundraising at MS Canada. “We are deeply grateful to each and every person who rode, cheered, and donated over the last four months and made the 2023 MS Bike season a success. Every participant brings our cause to the forefront of their community, helping us spread awareness about MS and ways to get involved and help.”

Each spring and summer for the past 34 years, MS Bike has brought together thousands of Canadians looking to support the multiple sclerosis (MS) community, while taking on a fully supported, vibrant and energizing ride. This year over 3,100 participants came together to raise awareness and funds for MS. Locations for the 10 confirmed MS Bike events for 2024 are available now - each providing a unique experience filled with activities, impact speeches and a supportive community fostering friendships that will last a lifetime. To date, MS Bike events have raised $135 million dollars, a figure that will rise once the final count from 2023 is confirmed.

“I had no idea that after I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis almost 18 years ago, I would be where I am today,” said Melanie Bennett, MS Bike participant and ambassador. “As I often do when I speak at MS Bike events, I want to say thank you to everyone who participated this year. Without this funding, there would be no dollars for research, and without that research I might not be able to walk right now, let alone run or ride a bike,” said Bennett.

Funds raised through MS Canada’s MS Bike event series support Canadians living with MS across the country by offering various programs and services, such as the MS Knowledge Network, peer support groups, and more. Funds also support groundbreaking research projects investigating the causes, treatments, and pathways to cures - working towards a world free of MS.

MS Bike 2024 fundraising begins on October 1st. Supporters can donate and find information on registering for MS Bike 2024 events by following this link: https://msspbike.donordrive.com .

About MS Canada

MS Canada fosters meaningful connections both within the MS community, and between the MS community and research, programs, resources, and services. As of 2023, MS Canada amalgamates two previously known entities, the MS Society of Canada and the MS Scientific Research Foundation, continuing its work toward the same vision of a world free of multiple sclerosis. The MS community is at the centre of MS Canada. For 75 years we have been relentless in our fight, continuously funding research to expand the current MS knowledge base. We also advocate for people living with MS, asking the government to remove barriers and improve policies that impact their everyday lives.

For more information visit mscanada.ca

About Multiple Sclerosis

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis (MS) in the world. On average, 12 Canadians are diagnosed every day. MS is a chronic autoimmune disease of the central nervous system (brain, spinal cord). Most people are diagnosed with MS between the ages of 20 and 49. It is considered an episodic disability meaning that the severity and duration of episodes of illness and disability can vary, often followed by periods of wellness. It can also be progressive.

