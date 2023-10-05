Warning of Fraudulent Financial Charges

The Court has been made aware of a scam involving fraudulent charges to individual’s financial accounts that purport to be charges for e-filing with the North Dakota Court System.

This activity is being generated by unknown persons who are not connected to the North Dakota Court System using information relating to a North Dakota Clerk of Court Office. Individuals who receive a notification titled “NDEFILE” that informs them that a financial account is being charged for electronically filing in the North Dakota Court System should immediately contact their financial institution to discuss the charges and challenge the fraudulent activity.

Legitimate charges for electronically filing with the court are assessed at the time of filing and only if the filing is made through the Court’s efiling system.