Soybean Meal Market Expected to Achieve $94.2 Bn by 2031, At a Booming 4.9% Growth Rate by 2031

Soybean Meal Market

Rise in demand for organic products are driving the growth of global soybean meal market

The nutritional components of products made from soybean meal are essential components for optimizing diets and estimating the overall amount of nutrients provided to animals.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Soybean Meal Market," The soybean meal market size was valued at $59.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $94.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031. The conventional segment was the highest revenue contributor to the soybean meal market, with $41,656.7 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $65,165.0 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.7%.

A substantial portion of the soybean meal industry is dedicated to meeting the protein needs of humans, but expanding attention to the quality of animal food products is opening up new market prospects for animal feed. Producers in the aquaculture industry are moving forward with significant investments in the soybean meal ingredient since they are recognized as the leading industry in agriculture. Additionally, the reliance on readily available fishmeal in nature decreases due to the use of soybean meal concentrate in ground feeds, and yield has been maximized in monocultures.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The major key players profiled in the soybean meal market include Mahesh Agro Food Industries, Louis Dreyfus Company B.V., Bunge Limited, Mamta Hygiene Products Pvt. Ltd., Nordic Soya Ltd., Mukwano Industries Uganda Ltd., Gujarat Ambuja Exports Limited, AdamPolSoya, Wudi Deda Agriculture Co. Ltd., Agrocorp International Pte Ltd, Shafer Commodities Inc., Denofa AS, Kohinoor Feeds and Fats Ltd., Minnesota Soybean Processors, Granol Indstria Comrcio e Exportao S/A, DHN International, Gauri Agrotech Products Pvt. Ltd., The Scoular Company, CHS Inc., and Kemin Industries, Inc.

The report analyzes these key players of the global ascorbic acid market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

The main factor propelling the global soybean meal market is the rise in demand for food products with high protein content from the animal feed industry. In the years to come, prominent companies in the global market should benefit from soybean meal market opportunities to generate income due to the rising demand for soybean meal used to make protein supplements and feed for livestock.

According to soybean meal market analysis, in 2021, the conventional segment accounted for the highest soybean meal market share in the market. Products made from conventionally manufactured soybean meal are effective and long-lasting health-improving ingredients. An ordinary or typical soybean meal is the traditional approach advised by physicians to strengthen the body's immune system.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Based on application, the animal feed industry segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global soybean meal market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The manufacturing and trading of animal feed on the global market entails a substantial profit margin for both parties due to the large profit margin and eco-friendliness of animal feed farming. However, the food industry segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to Soybean meal is in high demand in the food industry due to its distinctive qualities, such as its increased solubility in food products and resistance to meat products.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global soybean meal market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to demand for soybean meal in India is expanding quickly, which has increased the need for protein and continues to drive soy protein consumption. However, Europe is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. Owing to an increase in daily intake of plant-based products, particularly plant protein, because of the veganism trend.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the soybean meal market size, segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the soybean meal market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing soybean meal market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the soybean meal market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global soybean meal market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and soybean meal market growth strategies.

