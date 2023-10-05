By 2030, Automotive Telematics Market Will Surpass $320.6 Billion at 26.8% CAGR Growth | Allied Market Research

Automotive Telematics Market Share

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report provides an extensive analysis of the Automotive Telematics market with detailed research, focusing on channel type, application, vehicle type, connectivity solution, and regions. The aim is to find the fascination of each region and country, enabling stakeholders across the globe to make appropriate investment decisions. According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global automotive telematics market size was valued at $50.40 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $320.60 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 26.8% from 2019 to 2026. By channel type, the OEM segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2018, accounting for $ 33.7 billion, and is estimated to reach $ 225.6 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 27.9% during the forecast period. In 2018, the market share accounted highest for North America.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/601

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The Automotive Telematics Market is analyzed and examined across four prominent regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America covers the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. While Europe analysis includes the UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, and the Rest of Europe. In Asia-Pacific, the market trends include China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. LAMEA analysis covers Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the region.

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲

To offer the exact landscape of the market, this report utilizes panoramic research and analysis based on various inputs, such as interviews with industry participants, reliable statistics, and regional intelligence. The leading players in the market play a pivotal role in offering advanced GPS and onboard diagnostics systems for meeting specific industry requirements across different segments. These innovative systems and solutions enhance data accuracy, fortifying the quality of recommendations and advice.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

The global automotive telematics market is mainly driven by the rising need to predict potential automobile issues before their occurrence. The market is further expected to see tremendous growth owing to various factors such as the growing popularity of mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) to assist fleet management processes, integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) in telematics, and the increasing incorporation of safety features such as alarm systems, geofencing, identifying driver behavior, etc. Furthermore, the increasing use of GPS technology to assess real-time diagnostic levels is expected to bolster the growth of the market in the estimated period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: 𝐀𝐌𝐑'𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 :

Applying Porter's five forces analysis to understand the competitive scenario and the roles of buyers, suppliers, and other stakeholders

Examining market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Drivers stimulate market growth, while restraints hinder it. Opportunities act as catalysts for the market.

Analyzing the value chain of the Automotive Telematics market from the perspective of all participants.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-telematics-market/purchase-options

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

The Automotive Telematics market report presents various other important aspects such as SWOT analysis, the financial performance of the key players, the important product portfolio, and the latest strategic developments. By leveraging these findings, stakeholders can make robust decisions to capitalize on the growing opportunities in the Automotive Telematics market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

MIX TELEMATICS,

Teletrac Navman,

Airbiquity Inc.,

HARMAN INTERNATIONAL (SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS),

CARTRACK,

OMNITRACS,

VERIZON,

OMNITRACS,

I.D.Systems, Inc.,

TOMTOM TELEMATICS BV.,

MASTERNAUT LIMITED,

TRIMBLE INC.

These companies are broadly focusing on research and development activities to innovate and introduce cutting-edge real-time monitoring and diagnostics systems and solutions to cater to the growing market demand.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/601

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

What is the market value of the Automotive Telematics Market in the year 2019?

Which are top companies gaining a leading position in the Automotive Telematics Market?

Which is the most beneficial segment growing in the Automotive Telematics Market?

What are the promising growth strategies of automotive telematics industry players?

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :

Automotive Seat Market : https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-seat-market-to-reach-101-39-billion-globally-by-2025-at-4-3-cagr-allied-market-research-300857346.html

Automotive Solenoid Market : https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-solenoid-market-to-reach-7-64-billion-by-2031-at-5-3-cagr-allied-market-research-301576849.html

Automotive Tubeless Tire Market : https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/automotive-tubeless-tire-market-expected-to-reach-198-billion-by-2023---allied-market-research-618512423.html