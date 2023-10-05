Submit Release
Merit Medical Systems to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Results on October 26, 2023

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a leading global manufacturer and marketer of healthcare technology, announced today that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, after the close of the stock market on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

Merit will hold its investor conference call on the same day (Thursday, October 26, 2023) at 5:00 p.m. Eastern (4:00 p.m. Central, 3:00 p.m. Mountain, and 2:00 p.m. Pacific).

To access the conference call, please pre-register using the following link. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.

A live webcast and slide deck can be accessed using this link. A link to both register for the conference call and view the webcast will be made available at merit.com.

ABOUT MERIT

Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of healthcare technology. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling in excess of 700 individuals. Merit employs approximately 7,100 people worldwide with facilities in South Jordan, Utah; Pearland, Texas; Richmond, Virginia; Aliso Viejo, California; Maastricht and Venlo, The Netherlands; Paris, France; Galway, Ireland; Beijing, China; Tijuana, Mexico; Joinville, Brazil; Ontario, Canada; Melbourne, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Reading, United Kingdom; Johannesburg, South Africa; and Singapore.

   
Contacts:

  
PR/Media Inquiries:
Teresa Johnson
Merit Medical		 Investor Inquiries:
Mike Piccinino, CFA, IRC
Westwicke - ICR
+1-801-208-4295 +1-443-213-0509
tjohnson@merit.com mike.piccinino@westwicke.com


Primary Logo

