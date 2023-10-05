Governor Phil Scott Appoints 180 Vermonters to State Boards and Commissions from May to September
Berlin, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced he’s appointed 180 Vermonters to State boards and commissions during the months of May-September.
Boards and commissions serve an important role in state government, giving Vermonters numerous opportunities to serve their state and communities.
The Governor’s office is currently soliciting applications to fill vacancies and upcoming term expirations. All those interested in serving on a board or commission should visit the Governor’s website at https://governor.vermont.gov/boards_and_commission to apply.
Appointments made by the Governor since May are listed below:
Green Mountain Care Board
State Board of Education
- Aaliyah Wilburn , Derby
- Grey Fearon, Panton
District #5 Environmental Commission
District #8 Environmental Commission
- Jim Sullivan, North Bennington
Board of Allied Mental Health Practitioners
- Robert Wubbenhorst, Chester
- Manpreet Mann, Elmhurst, NY
- Jessyca Nelle, Hyde Park
Board of Medical Practice
Act 264 Advisory Board
- Douglas Norford, Pittsford
- Kristin Holsman-Francoeur, Leicester
- Matthew Wolf, East Montpelier
- Megean Martin, Tinmouth
Board of Libraries
- Adriene Katz, Williston
- Jennifer Fels, North Bennington
- Lisa Barron, Milton
- Roderick Bates, Perkinsville
Clinical Utilization Review Board
- Matthew Siket, Charlotte
- Nels Kloster, Marlboro
Community High School of Vermont Board
Council for Equitable Youth Justice
- Wendy Snow Love, Essex Junction
Electricians Licensing Board
- Jeffrey Beecher, Vergennes
Emergency Personnel Survivors Benefit Review Board
- Michael Desrochers, Morrisville
Employment Security Board
Governor's Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities
- Denee MacKenzie, South Royalton
- Donna Curtin, Montpelier
- Darren McIntyre, Montpelier
- Joe Major, White River Junction
- John Spinney, Waterbury
- Nathan Piper, Barre
- Nicole Peterson, Williston
- Rose Lucenti, Randolph
- Shalini Suryanarayana, Middlesex
- Stirling Peebles, Montpelier
Governor's Council on Physical Fitness and Sports
- Michelle Ramirez, South Burlington
Governor's Veterans Advisory Council
- Emma Harrington, Waterbury
- Adrian Megrath, Rutland
- Brenda Cruickshank, Northfield
- David Carlson, Essex
- Gary DeGasta, Norwich
- June Heston, Richmond
- Keith Baranow, South Royalton
- Peter Gadue, Shelburne
- William Canfield, Fair Haven
- Richard Farmer, Springfield
- Stephanie Wobby, Milton
Human Services and Educational Facilities Grant Advisory Committee
- Kathy Demars, Morrisville
- Kelly-Rue Riso, Barre
- Tom Donahue, Rutland
Joint Committee on Tax Credits
- Sarah Phillips, Marshfield
Mental Health Crisis Response Commission
- David Soucy, Barre
- Kristin Chandler, Randolph
New England Board of Higher Education
Northeast Forest Fire Protection Commission
- Allan Sands, Grafton
- Butch Shaw, Florence
Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel
- Stephen Skibniowsky, Vernon
Plumbers Examining Board
- Steven Goodrich, N. Bennington
Public Transit Advisory Council
- Lucas Herring, Northfield
Racial Equity Advisory Panel
School Construction Aid Task Force
- Ben Doyle, Montpelier
- David Epstein, Burlington
- Eric Lafayette, South Burlington
- Jon Wilkinson, Colchester
SerVermont
- Ceilidh Galloway-Kane, East Hardwick
- Jade Christie-Maples, Berlin
- Patrick Halladay , Burlington
State Advisory Panel on Special Education
State Program Standing Committee for Child, Adolescent, and Family Mental Health
- Cynthia Smith, Fair Haven
- Ronald BosLun, Bellows Falls
- Laureen Mulhern, Bennington
State Workforce Development Board
- Danielle Bombardier, Colchester
- Frank Cioffi, South Burlington
- Janette Bombardier, Colchester
- Kevin Chu, Berlin
- Kiersten Bourgeois, St. Albans
- Larry Moquin, Hooksett, NH
- Margaret Pinello-White, Chelsea
- Pat Elmer, St. Albans
- Steve Bryant, Manchester
- Steven Dellinger-Pate, Montpelier
Statewide Independent Living Council
- Kathleen Burke Kourebanas, Essex Junction
- Sharon Henault, Burlington
Sustainable Jobs Fund Board of Directors
Technical Advisory Committee on Wastewater Systems & Potable Water
- Bruce Douglas, Montpelier
- Bryan Harrington, Montpelier
- Craig Heindel, Burlington
- Craig Jewett, Rutland
- Cristin Ashmankas, Montpelier
- Ernest Christianson, Essex Junction
- Gunner McCain, Waterbury
- Jenneth Fleckenstien, Waitsfield
- Justin Willis, Jericho
- Karen Adams, Colchester
- Ken White, Ascutney
- Mark Bannon, Randolph
- Mike Jordan, North Fayston
- Roger Thompson, Hartland
- Scott Stewart, Montpelier
- Sheri Young, Orwell
- Sille Larsen, Montpelier
- Stephen Revell, Lincoln
- Tom DeBell, Burlington
Travel and Recreation Council
- Jeff Lawson, Shelburne
- Jody Fried, St. Johnsbury
Vermont Aviation Advisory Council
- Thomas Spencer, West Ferrisburgh
Vermont Citizens Advisory Committee on Lake Champlain's Future
- Denise Smith, St. Albans
- Eric Clifford, Starksboro
- Hilary Solomon, Middletown Springs
- Karina Dailey, Jericho
- Lori Fisher, Williston
- Mark Naud, South Hero
- Robert Fisher, Barre
- Wayne Elliott, South Burlington
Vermont Commission on Women
- Heather Bouchey, Montpelier
Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustees
- Betsy Ide Bloomer, Rutland
Vermont Student Assistance Corporation Board of Directors
- John McSoley, South Burlington
- Tim Chamberlin, Barton
Vermont Veterans' Home Board of Trustees
- Joseph "Chip" Troiano, Stannard
- Sandra Pinsonault, East Dorset
Vermont Veterans' Memorial Cemetery Advisory Board
Vermont Web Portal Board
Victims Compensation Board
- Richard Katzman, Waterbury
Working Lands Enterprise Board
- Brooke Gladstone, Bradford
Search and Rescue Council
Vermont Motor Vehicle Arbitration Board
- Jeffrey Handy, St. Albans
- Michael Loschiavo, Bradford
- Bob Knudsen, Shrewsbury
- Gina Germond, Sudbury
- David Soucy, Barre
Search and Rescue Council
Vermont Fire Service Training Council
- Jeffrey Alex Spencer, Colchester
State Board of Dental Examiners
- Cassandra Coakley, Montpelier
- Farid Hamidzadeh, Huntington
State Board of Optometry
Board of Medical Practice
- Dawn Philibert, South Burlington
- Rob Ciappenelli, Warren
Search and Rescue Council
- Marjorie Fish, Londonderry
- Drew Hazelton, Rawsonville
- Tate Jeffery, Huntington
Vermont Enhanced 911 Board
- Eric Nordenson, Berlin
- Heather Porter Dale, North Hyde Park
- Steven Locke, South Burlington
- Roger Marcoux, Jr., Hyde Park
- Brian Keefe, Manchester Center
- Jerome Pettinga, Jericho
Vermont Fire Service Training Council
Vermont Standards Boards for Professional Educators
- Amy Minor, Colchester
- Ellen Emery, Burlington
- Amy Flannery, Danville
- Amy Pickering, Newport
Vermont State Housing Authority
Vermont Fire Service Training Council
- Walter Bothfield, Jr., Cabot
- Matt Miles, Montpelier
Animal Cruelty Investigation Advisory Board
Judicial Nominating Board
Selective Service Board
- Emily Johnson, Georgia
- Jack Penca, Colchester
- Matthew Foster , Wolcott
- Nicholas Brosseau, St. Albans
- Robyn Klein, Highgate Center
Vermont Council on Housing and Homelessness
- Catherine Dimitruk, St. Albans
- Chadd Vigor, Fair Haven
- Kim Anetsberger, Hyde Park
- Martin Hahn, Graniteville
- Mary Moulton, Williamstown
- Patrick Shattuck, Lyndonville
- Will Towne, Williston
- Zake Hale, Bennington
Justices of the Peace
- Sheila Vowinkel, Hartland
- Gary Burke, West Windsor
- Helen Short, St. Albans
- Patricia Welch, Brandon
- Jacques Roberge, Newport City
- Terry Reil, Barre
- Betty Williams, Bloomfield
- Nicole Briere, Bloomfield
- Janice Waterman, East Montpelier
- Erik Post, Essex
- Christina Duffy, Norton
- Robert Worley, Randolph