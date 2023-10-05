Submit Release
Governor Phil Scott Appoints 180 Vermonters to State Boards and Commissions from May to September

Berlin, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced he’s appointed 180 Vermonters to State boards and commissions during the months of May-September.

Boards and commissions serve an important role in state government, giving Vermonters numerous opportunities to serve their state and communities.

The Governor’s office is currently soliciting applications to fill vacancies and upcoming term expirations. All those interested in serving on a board or commission should visit the Governor’s website at https://governor.vermont.gov/boards_and_commission to apply.

Appointments made by the Governor since May are listed below:

Green Mountain Care Board

State Board of Education

  • Aaliyah Wilburn , Derby
  • Grey Fearon, Panton

District #5 Environmental Commission

District #8 Environmental Commission

  • Jim Sullivan, North Bennington

Board of Allied Mental Health Practitioners

  • Robert Wubbenhorst, Chester
  • Manpreet Mann, Elmhurst, NY
  • Jessyca Nelle, Hyde Park

Board of Medical Practice

Act 264 Advisory Board

  • Douglas Norford, Pittsford
  • Kristin Holsman-Francoeur, Leicester
  • Matthew Wolf, East Montpelier
  • Megean Martin, Tinmouth

Board of Libraries

  • Adriene Katz, Williston
  • Jennifer Fels, North Bennington
  • Lisa Barron, Milton
  • Roderick Bates, Perkinsville

Clinical Utilization Review Board

  • Matthew Siket, Charlotte
  • Nels Kloster, Marlboro

Community High School of Vermont Board

Council for Equitable Youth Justice

  • Wendy Snow Love, Essex Junction

Electricians Licensing Board

  • Jeffrey Beecher, Vergennes

Emergency Personnel Survivors Benefit Review Board

  • Michael Desrochers, Morrisville

Employment Security Board

Governor's Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities

  • Denee MacKenzie, South Royalton
  • Donna Curtin, Montpelier
  • Darren McIntyre, Montpelier
  • Joe Major, White River Junction
  • John Spinney, Waterbury
  • Nathan Piper, Barre
  • Nicole Peterson, Williston
  • Rose Lucenti, Randolph
  • Shalini Suryanarayana, Middlesex
  • Stirling Peebles, Montpelier

Governor's Council on Physical Fitness and Sports

  • Michelle Ramirez, South Burlington

Governor's Veterans Advisory Council

  • Emma Harrington, Waterbury
  • Adrian Megrath, Rutland
  • Brenda Cruickshank, Northfield
  • David Carlson, Essex
  • Gary DeGasta, Norwich
  • June Heston, Richmond
  • Keith Baranow, South Royalton
  • Peter Gadue, Shelburne
  • William Canfield, Fair Haven
  • Richard Farmer, Springfield
  • Stephanie Wobby, Milton

Human Services and Educational Facilities Grant Advisory Committee

  • Kathy Demars, Morrisville
  • Kelly-Rue Riso, Barre
  • Tom Donahue, Rutland

Joint Committee on Tax Credits

  • Sarah Phillips, Marshfield

Mental Health Crisis Response Commission

  • David Soucy, Barre
  • Kristin Chandler, Randolph

New England Board of Higher Education

Northeast Forest Fire Protection Commission

  • Allan Sands, Grafton
  • Butch Shaw, Florence

Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel

  • Stephen Skibniowsky, Vernon

Plumbers Examining Board

  • Steven Goodrich, N. Bennington

Public Transit Advisory Council

  • Lucas Herring, Northfield

Racial Equity Advisory Panel

School Construction Aid Task Force

  • Ben Doyle, Montpelier
  • David Epstein, Burlington
  • Eric Lafayette, South Burlington
  • Jon Wilkinson, Colchester

SerVermont

  • Ceilidh Galloway-Kane, East Hardwick
  • Jade Christie-Maples, Berlin
  • Patrick Halladay , Burlington

State Advisory Panel on Special Education

State Program Standing Committee for Child, Adolescent, and Family Mental Health

  • Cynthia Smith, Fair Haven
  • Ronald BosLun, Bellows Falls
  • Laureen Mulhern, Bennington

State Workforce Development Board

  • Danielle Bombardier, Colchester
  • Frank Cioffi, South Burlington
  • Janette Bombardier, Colchester
  • Kevin Chu, Berlin
  • Kiersten Bourgeois, St. Albans
  • Larry Moquin, Hooksett, NH
  • Margaret Pinello-White, Chelsea
  • Pat Elmer, St. Albans
  • Steve Bryant, Manchester
  • Steven Dellinger-Pate, Montpelier

Statewide Independent Living Council

  • Kathleen Burke Kourebanas, Essex Junction
  • Sharon Henault, Burlington

Sustainable Jobs Fund Board of Directors

Technical Advisory Committee on Wastewater Systems & Potable Water

  • Bruce Douglas, Montpelier
  • Bryan Harrington, Montpelier
  • Craig Heindel, Burlington
  • Craig Jewett, Rutland
  • Cristin Ashmankas, Montpelier
  • Ernest Christianson, Essex Junction
  • Gunner McCain, Waterbury
  • Jenneth Fleckenstien, Waitsfield
  • Justin Willis, Jericho
  • Karen Adams, Colchester
  • Ken White, Ascutney
  • Mark Bannon, Randolph
  • Mike Jordan, North Fayston
  • Roger Thompson, Hartland
  • Scott Stewart, Montpelier
  • Sheri Young, Orwell
  • Sille Larsen, Montpelier
  • Stephen Revell, Lincoln
  • Tom DeBell, Burlington

Travel and Recreation Council

  • Jeff Lawson, Shelburne
  • Jody Fried, St. Johnsbury

Vermont Aviation Advisory Council

  • Thomas Spencer, West Ferrisburgh

Vermont Citizens Advisory Committee on Lake Champlain's Future

  • Denise Smith, St. Albans
  • Eric Clifford, Starksboro
  • Hilary Solomon, Middletown Springs
  • Karina Dailey, Jericho
  • Lori Fisher, Williston
  • Mark Naud, South Hero
  • Robert Fisher, Barre
  • Wayne Elliott, South Burlington

Vermont Commission on Women

  • Heather Bouchey, Montpelier

Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustees

  • Betsy Ide Bloomer, Rutland

Vermont Student Assistance Corporation Board of Directors

  • John McSoley, South Burlington
  • Tim Chamberlin, Barton

Vermont Veterans' Home Board of Trustees

  • Joseph "Chip" Troiano, Stannard
  • Sandra Pinsonault, East Dorset

Vermont Veterans' Memorial Cemetery Advisory Board

Vermont Web Portal Board

Victims Compensation Board

  • Richard Katzman, Waterbury

Working Lands Enterprise Board

  • Brooke Gladstone, Bradford

Search and Rescue Council

Vermont Motor Vehicle Arbitration Board

  • Jeffrey Handy, St. Albans
  • Michael Loschiavo, Bradford
  • Bob Knudsen, Shrewsbury
  • Gina Germond, Sudbury
  • David Soucy, Barre

Search and Rescue Council

Vermont Fire Service Training Council

  • Jeffrey Alex Spencer, Colchester

State Board of Dental Examiners

  • Cassandra Coakley, Montpelier
  • Farid Hamidzadeh, Huntington

State Board of Optometry

Board of Medical Practice

  • Dawn Philibert, South Burlington
  • Rob Ciappenelli, Warren

Search and Rescue Council

  • Marjorie Fish, Londonderry
  • Drew Hazelton, Rawsonville
  • Tate Jeffery, Huntington

Vermont Enhanced 911 Board

  • Eric Nordenson, Berlin
  • Heather Porter Dale, North Hyde Park
  • Steven Locke, South Burlington
  • Roger Marcoux, Jr., Hyde Park
  • Brian Keefe, Manchester Center
  • Jerome Pettinga, Jericho

Vermont Fire Service Training Council

Vermont Standards Boards for Professional Educators

  • Amy Minor, Colchester
  • Ellen Emery, Burlington
  • Amy Flannery, Danville
  • Amy Pickering, Newport

Vermont State Housing Authority

Vermont Fire Service Training Council

  • Walter Bothfield, Jr., Cabot
  • Matt Miles, Montpelier

Animal Cruelty Investigation Advisory Board

Judicial Nominating Board

Selective Service Board

  • Emily Johnson, Georgia
  • Jack Penca, Colchester
  • Matthew Foster , Wolcott
  • Nicholas Brosseau, St. Albans
  • Robyn Klein, Highgate Center

Vermont Council on Housing and Homelessness

  • Catherine Dimitruk, St. Albans
  • Chadd Vigor, Fair Haven
  • Kim Anetsberger, Hyde Park
  • Martin Hahn, Graniteville
  • Mary Moulton, Williamstown
  • Patrick Shattuck, Lyndonville
  • Will Towne, Williston
  • Zake Hale, Bennington

Justices of the Peace

  • Sheila Vowinkel, Hartland
  • Gary Burke, West Windsor
  • Helen Short, St. Albans
  • Patricia Welch, Brandon
  • Jacques Roberge, Newport City 
  • Terry Reil, Barre              
  • Betty Williams, Bloomfield          
  • Nicole Briere, Bloomfield             
  • Janice Waterman, East Montpelier           
  • Erik Post, Essex 
  • Christina Duffy, Norton 
  • Robert Worley, Randolph            

