Governor Phil Scott Appoints 180 Vermonters to State Boards and Commissions from May to September

Berlin, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced he’s appointed 180 Vermonters to State boards and commissions during the months of May-September.

Boards and commissions serve an important role in state government, giving Vermonters numerous opportunities to serve their state and communities.

The Governor’s office is currently soliciting applications to fill vacancies and upcoming term expirations. All those interested in serving on a board or commission should visit the Governor’s website at https://governor.vermont.gov/boards_and_commission to apply.

Appointments made by the Governor since May are listed below:

Green Mountain Care Board

State Board of Education

Aaliyah Wilburn , Derby

Grey Fearon, Panton

District #5 Environmental Commission

District #8 Environmental Commission

Jim Sullivan, North Bennington

Board of Allied Mental Health Practitioners

Robert Wubbenhorst, Chester

Manpreet Mann, Elmhurst, NY

Jessyca Nelle, Hyde Park

Board of Medical Practice

Act 264 Advisory Board

Douglas Norford, Pittsford

Kristin Holsman-Francoeur, Leicester

Matthew Wolf, East Montpelier

Megean Martin, Tinmouth

Board of Libraries

Adriene Katz, Williston

Jennifer Fels, North Bennington

Lisa Barron, Milton

Roderick Bates, Perkinsville

Clinical Utilization Review Board

Matthew Siket, Charlotte

Nels Kloster, Marlboro

Community High School of Vermont Board

Council for Equitable Youth Justice

Wendy Snow Love, Essex Junction

Electricians Licensing Board

Jeffrey Beecher, Vergennes

Emergency Personnel Survivors Benefit Review Board

Michael Desrochers, Morrisville

Employment Security Board

Governor's Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities

Denee MacKenzie, South Royalton

Donna Curtin, Montpelier

Darren McIntyre, Montpelier

Joe Major, White River Junction

John Spinney, Waterbury

Nathan Piper, Barre

Nicole Peterson, Williston

Rose Lucenti, Randolph

Shalini Suryanarayana, Middlesex

Stirling Peebles, Montpelier

Governor's Council on Physical Fitness and Sports

Michelle Ramirez, South Burlington

Governor's Veterans Advisory Council

Emma Harrington, Waterbury

Adrian Megrath, Rutland

Brenda Cruickshank, Northfield

David Carlson, Essex

Gary DeGasta, Norwich

June Heston, Richmond

Keith Baranow, South Royalton

Peter Gadue, Shelburne

William Canfield, Fair Haven

Richard Farmer, Springfield

Stephanie Wobby, Milton

Human Services and Educational Facilities Grant Advisory Committee

Kathy Demars, Morrisville

Kelly-Rue Riso, Barre

Tom Donahue, Rutland

Joint Committee on Tax Credits

Sarah Phillips, Marshfield

Mental Health Crisis Response Commission

David Soucy, Barre

Kristin Chandler, Randolph

New England Board of Higher Education

Northeast Forest Fire Protection Commission

Allan Sands, Grafton

Butch Shaw, Florence

Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel

Stephen Skibniowsky, Vernon

Plumbers Examining Board

Steven Goodrich, N. Bennington

Public Transit Advisory Council

Lucas Herring, Northfield

Racial Equity Advisory Panel

School Construction Aid Task Force

Ben Doyle, Montpelier

David Epstein, Burlington

Eric Lafayette, South Burlington

Jon Wilkinson, Colchester

SerVermont

Ceilidh Galloway-Kane, East Hardwick

Jade Christie-Maples, Berlin

Patrick Halladay , Burlington

State Advisory Panel on Special Education

State Program Standing Committee for Child, Adolescent, and Family Mental Health

Cynthia Smith, Fair Haven

Ronald BosLun, Bellows Falls

Laureen Mulhern, Bennington

State Workforce Development Board

Danielle Bombardier, Colchester

Frank Cioffi, South Burlington

Janette Bombardier, Colchester

Kevin Chu, Berlin

Kiersten Bourgeois, St. Albans

Larry Moquin, Hooksett, NH

Margaret Pinello-White, Chelsea

Pat Elmer, St. Albans

Steve Bryant, Manchester

Steven Dellinger-Pate, Montpelier

Statewide Independent Living Council

Kathleen Burke Kourebanas, Essex Junction

Sharon Henault, Burlington

Sustainable Jobs Fund Board of Directors

Technical Advisory Committee on Wastewater Systems & Potable Water

Bruce Douglas, Montpelier

Bryan Harrington, Montpelier

Craig Heindel, Burlington

Craig Jewett, Rutland

Cristin Ashmankas, Montpelier

Ernest Christianson, Essex Junction

Gunner McCain, Waterbury

Jenneth Fleckenstien, Waitsfield

Justin Willis, Jericho

Karen Adams, Colchester

Ken White, Ascutney

Mark Bannon, Randolph

Mike Jordan, North Fayston

Roger Thompson, Hartland

Scott Stewart, Montpelier

Sheri Young, Orwell

Sille Larsen, Montpelier

Stephen Revell, Lincoln

Tom DeBell, Burlington

Travel and Recreation Council

Jeff Lawson, Shelburne

Jody Fried, St. Johnsbury

Vermont Aviation Advisory Council

Thomas Spencer, West Ferrisburgh

Vermont Citizens Advisory Committee on Lake Champlain's Future

Denise Smith, St. Albans

Eric Clifford, Starksboro

Hilary Solomon, Middletown Springs

Karina Dailey, Jericho

Lori Fisher, Williston

Mark Naud, South Hero

Robert Fisher, Barre

Wayne Elliott, South Burlington

Vermont Commission on Women

Heather Bouchey, Montpelier

Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustees

Betsy Ide Bloomer, Rutland

Vermont Student Assistance Corporation Board of Directors

John McSoley, South Burlington

Tim Chamberlin, Barton

Vermont Veterans' Home Board of Trustees

Joseph "Chip" Troiano, Stannard

Sandra Pinsonault, East Dorset

Vermont Veterans' Memorial Cemetery Advisory Board

Vermont Web Portal Board

Victims Compensation Board

Richard Katzman, Waterbury

Working Lands Enterprise Board

Brooke Gladstone, Bradford

Search and Rescue Council

Vermont Motor Vehicle Arbitration Board

Jeffrey Handy, St. Albans

Michael Loschiavo, Bradford

Bob Knudsen, Shrewsbury

Gina Germond, Sudbury

David Soucy, Barre

Search and Rescue Council

Vermont Fire Service Training Council

Jeffrey Alex Spencer, Colchester

State Board of Dental Examiners

Cassandra Coakley, Montpelier

Farid Hamidzadeh, Huntington

State Board of Optometry

Board of Medical Practice

Dawn Philibert, South Burlington

Rob Ciappenelli, Warren

Search and Rescue Council

Marjorie Fish, Londonderry

Drew Hazelton, Rawsonville

Tate Jeffery, Huntington

Vermont Enhanced 911 Board

Eric Nordenson, Berlin

Heather Porter Dale, North Hyde Park

Steven Locke, South Burlington

Roger Marcoux, Jr., Hyde Park

Brian Keefe, Manchester Center

Jerome Pettinga, Jericho

Vermont Fire Service Training Council

Vermont Standards Boards for Professional Educators

Amy Minor, Colchester

Ellen Emery, Burlington

Amy Flannery, Danville

Amy Pickering, Newport

Vermont State Housing Authority

Vermont Fire Service Training Council

Walter Bothfield, Jr., Cabot

Matt Miles, Montpelier

Animal Cruelty Investigation Advisory Board

Judicial Nominating Board

Selective Service Board

Emily Johnson, Georgia

Jack Penca, Colchester

Matthew Foster , Wolcott

Nicholas Brosseau, St. Albans

Robyn Klein, Highgate Center

Vermont Council on Housing and Homelessness

Catherine Dimitruk, St. Albans

Chadd Vigor, Fair Haven

Kim Anetsberger, Hyde Park

Martin Hahn, Graniteville

Mary Moulton, Williamstown

Patrick Shattuck, Lyndonville

Will Towne, Williston

Zake Hale, Bennington

Justices of the Peace