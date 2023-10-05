Reverse Logistics Market Size Expected to Reach $958.3 Billion by 2028 | Top Companies and Growth Opportunities

Reverse Logistics Market Share

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a report entitled “Reverse Logistics Market.” The report states “Reverse Logistics Market by Return Type (Recalls, Commercial & B2B returns, Repairable returns, End of use returns and End of life returns), End User (E-commerce, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Consumer Electronic, Retail, Luxury Goods, and Reusable Packaging), and Service (Transportation, Warehousing, Reselling, Replacement Management, Refund Management Authorization, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028". As per the report, the reverse logistics market valued $635.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $958.3 billion in 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028.

The report offers an in-depth market analysis with the market size, share, and forecast, as well as market dynamics, segment analysis, and competitive landscape. The report also provides an overview of the drivers, constraints, opportunities, and trends impacting the global reverse logistics industry, both positively and negatively. The report includes both quantitative and qualitative analyses, offering valuable insights into various aspects of the market.

This comprehensive report offers the analysis of Porter’s five forces that help organizations overcome obstacles and identify new opportunities. The Porter five forces analysis assists in determining the level of competition and the enticement of an industry using five components: supplier bargaining power, the threat of new aspirants, the threat of substitutes, the competitive rivalry, and the bargaining power of buyers.

Reverse logistics involves returning a product from the customer to the manufacturer or distributor. The number of returns and replacement items has significantly increased with the growth of e-commerce businesses around the world, which in turn, boosts the need for an efficient reverse logistics service. Reverse logistics can have a significant impact on a company's bottom line, in both positive and negative ways.

· The detailed analysis in the report provides an overview of the main trends and future projections to comprehend the upcoming investment pockets.

· All the projections in the report are based on an analysis of the current market tendencies and highlight the market prospects from 2021 to 2028, in terms of value.

· The market size and estimations are based on inclusive growth and developments in the industry.

· The report offers detailed information on business strategies adopted by the prominent market players in the global reverse logistics market size.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.,

CCR Logistics Systems AG,

Core Logistic Private Limited,

DB Schenker,

Deutsche Post DHL Group,

FedEx Corporation,

Kintetsu World Express, Inc.,

Safexpress Pvt. Ltd.,

United Parcel Service, Inc., and

Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd.

These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to stay competitive in the market.

For instance, MG Motor India and Attero announced a partnership for recycling electric vehicle batteries in May 2021.

