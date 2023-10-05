JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

DUBLIN, Ireland, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV

RE: Dividends

The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 12 October 2023, record date as of the 13 October 2023 & payment date is the 07 November 2023:

Share Class Description ISIN Per Share Rate JPM USD ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (Dist) IE00BDFC6Q91 0.429100 JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (Dist) IE00BJLTWS02 0.282400 JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - USD (Dist) IE00BDFC6G93 0.376400 JPM GBP ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist) IE00BD9MMG79 0.311200 JPM BETABUILDERS UK GILT 1-5 YR UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist) IE00BD9MMC32 0.196200 JPM RMB ULTRA - SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (DIST) IE00BMDV7461 0.191700 JPM Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000WGK3YY5 0.076500 JPM Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000Y4K4833 0.182500 JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000HFXP0D2 0.056000 JPM Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00005YSIA4 0.175000 JPM AC Asia Pacific EX Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000P334X90 0.160800 JPM USD Corporate Bond Research Enhanced Index (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BN4RDY28 0.916500 JPM China A Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000DS9ZCL4 0.099100 JPM BetaBuilders US Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BJK9H860 0.123100 JPM Eurozone Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000783LRG9 0.065800 JPM UK Equity Core UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE000TZT3JJ0 0.276000 JPM BetaBuilders US Small Cap Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0001O84583 0.076500 JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000FYTRRJ6 0.045900 Enquiries: Matheson LLP Yvonne Lappin Phone: +353 1 232 2000



