JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

DUBLIN, Ireland, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV

RE: Dividends

The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 12 October 2023, record date as of the 13 October 2023 & payment date is the 07 November 2023:

     
Share Class Description ISIN Per Share Rate
JPM USD ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (Dist) IE00BDFC6Q91 0.429100
JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (Dist) IE00BJLTWS02 0.282400
JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - USD (Dist) IE00BDFC6G93 0.376400
JPM GBP ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist) IE00BD9MMG79 0.311200
JPM BETABUILDERS UK GILT 1-5 YR UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist) IE00BD9MMC32 0.196200
JPM RMB ULTRA - SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (DIST) IE00BMDV7461 0.191700
JPM Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000WGK3YY5 0.076500
JPM Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000Y4K4833 0.182500
JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000HFXP0D2 0.056000
JPM Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00005YSIA4 0.175000
JPM AC Asia Pacific EX Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000P334X90 0.160800
JPM USD Corporate Bond Research Enhanced Index (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BN4RDY28 0.916500
JPM China A Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000DS9ZCL4 0.099100
JPM BetaBuilders US Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BJK9H860 0.123100
JPM Eurozone Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000783LRG9 0.065800
JPM UK Equity Core UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE000TZT3JJ0 0.276000
JPM BetaBuilders US Small Cap Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0001O84583 0.076500
JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000FYTRRJ6 0.045900
     
     
Enquiries:    
     
Matheson LLP  Yvonne Lappin
 Phone: +353 1 232 2000

