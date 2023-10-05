Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,528 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,414 in the last 365 days.

Epic Bio to Present at the Upcoming BMO Life Sciences Private Company Showcase

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epic Bio, a biotechnology company developing therapies to modulate gene expression using compact, non-cutting dCas proteins, today announced that Amber Salzman, Ph.D., chief executive officer, will present at the BMO Fall Private Company Showcase being held Thursday, October 12, 2023, New York, NY.

The event is available only to clients of BMO. Institutional investors interested in meeting with management during the conference may reach out to their BMO representative.

About Epic Bio
Epic Bio is a leading epigenetic editing company, leveraging the power of CRISPR without cutting DNA. The company’s proprietary Gene Expression Modulation System (GEMS) includes the smallest Cas protein known to work in human cells, enabling in vivo delivery via a single AAV vector. Epic Bio plans to initiate clinical studies in the first half of 2024 for their lead program, EPI-321, for treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD); additional programs seek to address alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AD), heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH), and other indications. The company is financially backed by Horizons Ventures and other leading investors. Visit www.epic-bio.com for more information or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.


Investor Contact

Shawn M. Cox
Epic Bio
Manager, Investor Relations, and Corporate Communications
shawn.cox@epic-bio.com

Media Contact

Lisa Raffensperger
Ten Bridge Communications
(617) 903-8783
lisa@tenbridgecommunications.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Epic Bio to Present at the Upcoming BMO Life Sciences Private Company Showcase

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more