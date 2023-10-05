Clearmind Medicine to Present at the 8th Annual Dawson James Conference on October 12th

Tel Aviv, Israel / Vancouver, Canada, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearmind Medicine Inc. (Nasdaq, CSE: CMND), (FSE: CWY) (“Clearmind” or the "company"), a biotech company focused on discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve major under-treated health problems, today announced that Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani, CEO of Clearmind Medicine, will be participating in the 8th Annual Dawson James Conference on Thursday, October 12th, 2023, at the Wyndam Grand Jupiter at Harbourside Place, in Jupiter Florida.

Presentation details are as follows:

Event: 8th Annual Dawson James Conference

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM ET in Track One - Preserve Ballroom C

Location: Wyndham Grand Jupiter at Harbourside Place, in Jupiter, Florida

Management will be participating in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community throughout the conference. To request a meeting, please contact CMND@crescendo-ir.com.

About Dawson James

Dawson James Securities specializes in capital raising for small and microcap public and private growth companies primarily in the Life Science/Health Care, Technology, Clean tech, and Consumer sectors. We are a full-service investment banking firm with research, institutional and retail sales, and execution trading and corporate services. By investing the time required to completely understand your business, we can provide an appropriate capital transaction structure and strategy including direct investment through our independent fund. Our team will assist in crafting your vision and shaping your message for the capital markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Dawson James is privately held with offices in New York, Maryland, and New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.dawsonjames.com .

About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind is a psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods or supplements.

The Company’s intellectual portfolio currently consists of fifteen patent families. The Company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.

Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on Nasdaq and the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "CMND" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWY.”

For further information visit: https://www.clearmindmedicine.com or contact:

Investor Relations

invest@clearmindmedicine.com

Telephone: (604) 260-1566

US: CMND@crescendo-ir.com

General Inquiries

Info@Clearmindmedicine.com

www.Clearmindmedicine.com

F orward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on February 6, 2023. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Clearmind is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.