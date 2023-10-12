Greenmission returns tactile experience to Tesla drivers with the launch of Ctrl-Bar

Ctrl-Bar brings physical buttons back to Tesla. Keep your eyes on the road while you control essential functions. Drive Safe. Drive with full Ctrl. Six buttons can easily be programmed to functions you want quick access to while driving. Ctrl-Bar can illuminate your center console with lighting from a series of powerful LEDs. Scroll through different colors and brightness settings on your Ctrl-Bar to find the perfect color for your drive!

Norwegian start-up Greenmission has developed the world's first "Ctrl-Bar", which returns physical buttons to Tesla owners.

It was impossible to change functions such as temperature while keeping an eye on the road. After much trial and error, I found the solution. This has now become Ctrl-Bar.” — Vetle AG Husby

OSLO, OSLO, NORWAY, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Norwegian start-up Greenmission has developed the world's first "Ctrl-Bar", which returns physical buttons to Tesla owners.

This is in response to an increasing irritation among Tesla owners over the lack of buttons and concerns from authorities related to the increasing number of accidents caused by distracted drivers.

Following a successful crowdfunding campaign on INDIEGOGO, which was oversubscribed by over 350%, the product is now ready.

"Tesla's lack of physical buttons is one of the worst trends in the auto industry right now," according to Autoevolution.com. Greenmission has now solved this problem. Ctrl-Bar returns physical buttons to the world's most advanced car.

"I'm super happy with my Tesla (model Y) – but one thing increasingly irritated me: It was impossible to change functions such as temperature while keeping an eye on the road. After much trial and error, I found the solution. This has now become Ctrl-Bar," says Vetle Husby, founder and CEO of Greenmission AS.

Ctrl-Bar is attached to the lower edge as an extension of the existing screen. It has two black aluminium wheels for temperature control and six programmable buttons for optional functions. It also features an information display and LED lights for optional coloured lights in the cabin.

The product has received enthusiastic reviews on some of the world's largest YouTube channels, and a large number of Ctrl-Bar units have already been pre-sold before the launch.

It took seven months of hard work to develop the product, which included the development of its own electronics, circuit boards, app, firmware, and control systems, in addition to the physical Ctrl-Bar. The unique design is protected on all continents.

About Greenmission:

Greenmission is a Norwegian startup founded by 19-year-old Vetle Husby. Husby has previously developed the "TESLA WIRELESS CHARGER 2", now sold globally. The profits from this project funded the development of the Ctrl-Bar.

LINK TO PRESS KIT: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1RpvXnw2RSyUjeEJ-PtU7cfNf5siNOdxd?usp=share_link

LINK TO GREENMISSION: https://ctrl-bar.com

For further information, please contact:

Vetle Husby, Founder & CEO, 0047 953 03 464, Vetle.husby@greenmissionstore.com

Ctrl-Bar