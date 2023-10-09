PixelFree Studio Announces a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO)

pixelfree logo Launch Your Startup and protect your GTM plan USPTO PowerPatent Seminar

PixelFree Studio Announces Notice of Allowance for Patent Application 15/894,910 covering its GUI System to speed UI code development from Months to Minutes.



DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, US, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PixelFree Studio, offering the premier design-to-code solution, is pleased to announce that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Patent Application No. 15/894,910 entitled Graphical User Interface Programming System. The granted patent covers techniques for accelerating front-end development using PixelFree's proprietary technology to Design to Code in one Click, and accelerating UI code development from Months to Minutes.

The old way of crafting UI code has no native support for vectors such as SVG, AI, EPS, PDF in any language. Vectors are essential to designers, as they can be resized on-the-fly based on screen size, dynamic coloring and animations. PaintCode is among the tools that allow users to draw and animate vectors, then export those graphics as code snippets that can be incorporated into a native application. While useful, they're only code snippets, so the implementation still takes longer than using bitmaps. Worst of all, it does not give proper control to the designer or bridge the gap to the back-end.

PixelFree Studio allow developers and designers to create dynamic, comprehensive, screen resolution independent UIs that can be exported to any native language/IDE in project form. This is done with our software magic that accepts information describing the receiving computing device of the graphical user interface; accesses a plurality of templates for software code describing a graphical user interface in the native code environment of the receiving computing device; recursively compares input information regarding the graphical user interface with the plurality of templates to select a template having a best fit to define a recursively selected template; alters the recursively selected template to match input information describing the desired graphical user interface; and compiles source code files in the code environment native to the receiving computing device. The patent was secured by patent attorney Bao Tran at the law firm of PatentPC.

PixelFree Studio is also filing additional patent applications protecting the company’s proprietary technology involving integration with Figma, Google, and GitHub. “We plan on implementing incredible innovations to our state-of-the-art technology, making it even more user-friendly and essential for designers and developers,” remarked PixelFree President, Solomon Hartman.

“Our customers have been our biggest advocates,” noted the company’s CEO, Philipp Geppert. “We continually listen to input and have been implementing new features based on their feedback. We’re grateful to have such a supportive environment nurturing our growth and look forward to continuing to exceed expectations.”

About PixelFree Studio: PixelFree Studio is at the cutting-edge of web and app development. Simply design the project using PixelFree, click our Export icon, and the project is ready in seconds to deploy as desired. The company currently offers code in C Sharp, Angular, HTML, Javascript, and CSS, and plans on offering Vue and React within the coming months. For additional information about the company and our location in the high-tech region of Saarland, please contact us at info@pixelfreestudio.com.

