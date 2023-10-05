Love as Healing, the first book about FMD written by a patient, Young-hee Shim, with the help of her caregiver spouse
This book offers a vivid account of a couple’s devoted emotional struggles with FMD syndrome.
The armchair was responsible for an unforeseen development: My feet were washed nightly. My husband sat me down in the chair and bathed them in warm water. It helped me sleep much better.”SEOUL, 대한민국, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This book offers a vivid account of a couple’s devoted emotional struggles with FMD syndrome, published for the first time in Korean and now in English. Composed of three main parts, the first and third parts were written by Young-hee Shim, the patient who suffered severely from FMD, and the second part by Sang-Jin Han, her husband and care-giver as well. Part 1 describes the onset and progression of the disease, its symptoms, the recuperation process including medical examinations and diagnoses, drug treatment, and exercise therapy. Part 3 describes the day-to-day course of relearning everything anew beginning from breathing and stretching up to the recovery stage beginning with therapeutic walks. Part 2 shows the care-giver’s observation and records of the factual trajectories of the illness in great detail, in a meticulously careful and reflexive manner, thereby candidly disclosing his lived experience of what love means and how family supports could have continued.
— Young-hee Shim
When someone in the family becomes ill, it affects the entire family. Anxiety eats away at the soul, and disease even more so. As the saying goes, ‘A long illness will break even the most filial son’. The family member caring for the patient suffers as much as the patient, and is placed in a difficult situation that requires patience and dedication. However, readers of the book will meet a warm couple and their family and friends, who comfort and care for each other even in times of extreme pain and fatigue. The book offers a moving story fully describing how the patient, despite the lack of memories except her own experiences of illness could have recovered her narratives and combined them into the vivid daily records prepared by husband while she immersed into sleeping every night.
Singing to his crying wife in the middle of the night as he tends to her needs, he is an active caregiver who seeks a vehicle for treatment through frequent walks and exercising rather than staying in bed, and who, while getting angry from time to time amid the frustration of his situation, soon realizes his fault and humbly apologizes for losing his temper. This can be said to be the power of an intellect that controls emotion and manages struggle through constant self-reflection, and at the same time, is a testimony to the couple’s decades-long intellectual and mutually engaged social life.
In this book, readers encounter a powerful example of love and care that avoids falling into the sad, gloomy, tragic atmosphere of battling illness. This is another virtue. In doing so, it may provide comfort and courage to patients and their families who are tired and depressed from the pain and responsibility that disease incurs. The authors hoped to be of some help to those patients and families suffering from FMD and other rare diseases, offering hope for recovery by their own example.
Love As Healing is a story of triumph over a terrifying and poorly understood disease through courage and devotion. It has its hero and heroine faced suddenly with a sickness which sets out to paralyse the body. It records their lengthy search for treatments not “the talking cure”, but a long slow cure through love. Inspiring, humbling, and as intensely Korean as it is resonantly universal in its message.
―John Dunn, Professor Emeritus of Cambridge University, UK
Functional movement disorders have been known since the dawn of medicine, but physicians were not educated about them. This sad situation is now being changed. This interesting book details the course of the disorder. The detail of the story is unmatched in the literature and shows the difficulties of patients and the improvements correlated with psychological and social factors. What can be better than love?
―Mark Hallett, MD, NINDS Scientist Emeritus, National Institutes of Health, USA
Love As Healing is a moving account of how a woman accustomed to flying high from one academic venue to another is brought low by a mysterious attack on her body. Love As Healing is a book of lessons—not just for the ill seeking recovery—but for all who are torn by wars or civil strife.
―Charles Lemert, Professor Emeritus of Wesleyan University, USA
Young-Hee Shim
Hanyang University
