Biomea Fusion Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug (IND) Application for BMF-219 in Type 1 Diabetes

BMF-219 is a novel covalent menin inhibitor designed to regenerate insulin-producing beta cells with the aim to cure type 1 diabetes

The FDA has cleared the initiation of COVALENT-112, a Phase II clinical trial of BMF-219 in adults with type 1 diabetes (T1D).

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled (N=150) trial in adults with T1D will examine the safety and efficacy of BMF-219 at two oral dose levels, 100 mg and 200 mg unfed, for 12-weeks of treatment followed by a 40 week off-treatment period.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomea Fusion, Inc. (“Biomea”) (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel covalent small molecules to treat and improve the lives of patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared Biomea's IND application to study BMF-219 in adults with type 1 diabetes.

The objective of COVALENT-112 is to evaluate the safety, efficacy, and durability of BMF-219, a covalent menin inhibitor, in potentially restoring beta cell function. Beta cell loss is a root cause of type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Menin inhibition has been demonstrated to improve beta cell function. Preclinical studies have shown the potential of BMF-219 to specifically regenerate and retain insulin-producing beta cells in animal models of type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

“We are excited to evaluate the potential impact BMF-219 may have in people with type 1 diabetes. Currently, the only available therapy for these patients is exogenous insulin which requires intensive management with chronic multiple daily insulin injections or treatment with an insulin pump, and has a risk of hypoglycemia, increased morbidity and mortality,” stated Juan Pablo Frias, MD, Biomea Fusion’s Chief Medical Officer. He added, “By targeting one of the root causes of diabetes, we may successfully restore the health and function of the body’s own mechanism to produce insulin, the beta cells. I’m excited for patients as BMF-219 has shown a significant ability to regenerate and retain those critical cells in preclinical and early-phase clinical studies in type 2 diabetes.”

“Our initial clinical data has demonstrated that BMF-219 is potentially disease modifying for people with type 2 diabetes. We have been diligent to build a program that will evaluate most people with diabetes, including those with type 1 diabetes. Last week we announced the expansion of our existing Phase I/II study enrolling approximately 300 additional patients with type 2 diabetes. Today, we are thrilled to announce that the FDA has also cleared our IND to study BMF-219 in type 1 diabetes. Our new study, COVALENT 112, is designed to enroll 150 patients with type 1 diabetes,” stated Thomas Butler, Biomea Fusion’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. He further added, “I am immensely proud that Team Fusion has achieved these clinical and regulatory milestones more than 3 months ahead of our guided timelines. We have now established a clinical development plan that we believe will fully explore the potential of BMF-219 across the spectrum of diabetes. The next quarters will be very exciting as we expect these studies will begin to read out.”

About COVALENT-112

COVALENT-112 is a multi-site, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase II study in adults with stage 3 type 1 diabetes. This stage describes the period following clinical diagnosis of type 1 diabetes when symptoms are present due to significant beta cell loss. COVALENT-112 will be a multi-arm trial comparing two different doses of BMF-219 to placebo control (1:1:1) to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of BMF-219 in persons with type 1 diabetes. Approximately 150 patients will be enrolled in the trial and will receive either BMF-219 or placebo for 12 weeks, followed by a 40 week “off-treatment” period.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of covalent small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. A covalent small molecule is a synthetic compound that forms a permanent bond to its target protein and offers a number of potential advantages over conventional non-covalent drugs, including greater target selectivity, lower drug exposure, and the ability to drive a deeper, more durable response.



We are utilizing our proprietary FUSION™ System to discover, design and develop a pipeline of next-generation covalent-binding small molecule medicines designed to maximize clinical benefit for patients with various cancers and metabolic diseases, including diabetes. We aim to have an outsized impact on the treatment of disease for the patients we serve. We aim to cure.

