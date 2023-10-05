Intensity-modulated Radiotherapy Market is Expected to Reach $2.8 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The intensity-modulated radiotherapy (IMRT) industry is poised for a transformative evolution in the near future, driven by advancements in radiation oncology technology and the growing demand for personalized cancer treatments. IMRT, with its precise dose delivery capabilities, is becoming increasingly essential in the fight against cancer. With the integration of artificial intelligence, image-guided techniques, and adaptive planning, IMRT is set to become even more tailored to individual patient needs, minimizing side effects and maximizing treatment efficacy. Furthermore, the industry is likely to witness greater accessibility and affordability, enabling a broader range of healthcare facilities to adopt this cutting-edge technology. As cancer continues to be a global health challenge, the IMRT industry's future holds the promise of improved patient outcomes and enhanced quality of life for countless individuals battling this devastating disease.

Intensity-modulated Radiotherapy market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $2.2 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $2.8 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The intensity-modulated radiotherapy market is driven by several factors that contribute to its growth and increasing adoption. These driving factors include non-invasive cancer treatments, increasing prevalence of cancer patient population and rising government initiative for cancer management. However, the complexity in imaging technology and affordability limits the market growth of the intensity-modulated radiotherapy market.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=201922049

Intensity-modulated Radiotherapy Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $2.2 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $2.8 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% Market Size Available for 2020–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Radiation type, Application, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Rising healthcare expenditure across developing countries Key Market Drivers Increase in non-invasive cancer treatments through radiation therapy

Intensity-modulated Radiotherapy market major players covered in the report, such as:

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (US)

Elekta (Sweden)

Accuray Incorporated (US)

Mevion Medical systems (US)

Brainlab (Germany)

Xstrahl Inc. (US)

IBA (Belgium)

and Among Others

Buy an Intensity-modulated Radiotherapy Industry Report (257 Pages PDF with Insightful Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=201922049

This report has segmented the global intensity-modulated radiotherapy market based on radiation type, application, end-user, and region.

IMRT Market, By Radiation Type

Proton radiation

Electron radiation

Photon radiation

Carbon-Ion radiation

IMRT Market, By Application

Prostate cancer

Lung cancer

Breast cancer

Brain cancer

Gynecological cancers

Gastrointestinal cancers

Other cancers

IMRT Market, By End User

Hospitals

Independent Radiotherapy Centers

IMRT Market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico

MEA

Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=201922049

The key stakeholders in the Intensity-modulated Radiotherapy market include:

Radiotherapy product manufacturers

Distributors, suppliers, and commercial service providers

Healthcare service providers

Clinical research organizations (CROs)

Radiotherapy service providers

Radiotherapy product distributors

Medical research laboratories

Cancer care centers

Cancer research organizations

Academic medical centers and universities

Market research and consulting firms

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) of Intensity-modulated Radiotherapy Market:

Question 1: What is the expected addressable market value of the global Intensity-modulated radiotherapy market over five years?

Answer: The global Intensity-modulated radiotherapy market will reach USD 2.8 billion by 2028 from USD 2.2 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2028.

Question 2: Which segment based on radiation type is expected to garner the highest traction within the Intensity-modulated radiotherapy market?

Answer: The electron radiation segment is expected to grow at the highest rate.

Question 3: What are the strategies adopted by the top market players to penetrate emerging regions?

Answer: The major players in the market use partnerships, distribution agreements, product launches, and product approvals as important growth tactics

Question 4: What are the major factors expected to limit the growth of the Intensity-modulated radiotherapy?

Answer: Complexity of imaging technology for treatments, Dearth of skilled radiologist/oncologist, and high cost of treatment. Availability of alternative technology is the major challenge the market faces.

Question 5: Which segment based on application is expected to garner the highest traction within the Intensity-modulated radiotherapy market?

Answer: The Breast cancer segment is expected to grow at the highest rate.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=201922049

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the Intensity-modulated radiotherapy market based on radiation type, application, end user, and region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyze the micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.

To profile the key market players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies.

To forecast the revenue of the market segments with respect to five main regions, namely, North America (US and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), the Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and the Middle East & Africa.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as new product launches and approvals; agreements, partnerships, expansions, acquisitions; and collaborations in the Image-guided radiation therapy market.

Related Reports:

Image-Guided Radiation Therapy Market

Medical Equipment Maintenance Market

Radiation Shielding Material Market

Diagnostic Imaging Market

Radiotherapy Market

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/intensity-modulated-radiotherapy-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/intensity-modulated-radiotherapy.asp

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com