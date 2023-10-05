Marimekko Corporation, Press Release 5 October 2023 at 3.30 p.m. EEST

Marimekko opens flagship store in Copenhagen

Leading Finnish design house Marimekko opens a new flagship store in Copenhagen on Friday 6 October 2023. The brand’s new experiential retail space is located in one of the city’s fashion districts, at Pilestraede 29. The upstairs of the store hosts a studio for part of Marimekko’s design team, making the space the true heart of Marimekko in Copenhagen.

The Copenhagen flagship store represents the dynamic store concept that Marimekko launched in New York at the end of 2022 followed by the newly refurbished flagship store in Stockholm. The unique design of the space is a tribute to Marimekko’s world-renowned art of printmaking and embodies the brand’s optimistic and creative lifestyle philosophy. The flagship store features a curated assortment of Marimekko’s lifestyle products such as fashion, bags and accessories, and offers customers ever evolving visual experiences, various community events and activations as well as personal and expert service, for which Marimekko has been known since the company’s beginnings.

“Marimekko has a long history in Denmark and with the new flagship store we are able to showcase both our existing and new customers our updated, modern take on the joyful Marimekko lifestyle brand. The new flagship is designed to be the heart of the Marimekko brand culture in Copenhagen, increasing awareness, deepening the customer experience, and bolstering omnichannel sales in Scandinavia. With Copenhagen representing one of the key cities in the global fashion and design industry, the store will support building brand awareness and positioning also more widely in Europe in line with our growth strategy,” says Noora Laurila, Senior Vice President, Sales, Region West at Marimekko.

“Our new Copenhagen flagship store inspires our customers with its creative and experiential retail concept and upstairs also houses part of our design team. This perfectly reflects our approach of positioning creativity in the center of everything we do at Marimekko,” continues Rebekka Bay, Creative Director at Marimekko.

During the strategy period of 2023–2027, Marimekko focuses on scaling its business and growth, especially in international markets. Northern Europe is one of Marimekko’s key markets and Marimekko approaches its market areas through key cities, such as Copenhagen.

Photos of the Copenhagen flagship store are available on Marimekko Media Bank .

Further information:

Lotta Roitto, Marimekko Communications

Tel. +358 9 7587 233

lotta.roitto@marimekko.com

DISTRIBUTION:

Key media

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company’s product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2022, the company's net sales were EUR 167 million and comparable operating profit totaled EUR 30.4 million. Globally, there are roughly 150 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 35 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 460 people. The company’s share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com