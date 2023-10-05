Good Gaming Inc. and Coeus Solutions Forge Development Partnership for Web3-Integrated Mobile Idle Game "Galactic Acres"

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Good Gaming Inc. ( OTCQB: GMER ), an innovative brand creating unique interactive entertainment experiences since 2008, is proud to announce a development partnership with Coeus Solutions, a subsidiary of the esteemed Coeus Group of companies headquartered in Berlin, Germany with offices throughout the world. This strategic collaboration heralds Good Gaming's unwavering commitment to creating world-class, high-quality mobile games that feature innovative, connected experiences for the thriving mobile and Web3 communities.

Good Gaming's strategic partnership with Coeus Solutions brings together a formidable team of experienced game development experts. Arcadia Studios, a subsidiary of Coeus Group, is a preeminent mobile game development company known for its commitment to delivering recognized excellence in cross-platform gaming applications. With over 250 full-stack development professionals operating across three continents, Coeus Solutions excels in creating groundbreaking web and mobile solutions tailored to their clients' unique needs.

Under this development partnership, Good Gaming and Coeus Solutions are producing Galactic Acres™, the first of a series of Good Gaming mobile idle games, poised to redefine the mobile gaming landscape by seamlessly integrating Web3 technology. The Good Gaming/ViaOne Services collaboration will initially launch Galactic Acres as a pre-installed app for the Assist Wireless® and enTouch Wireless® customer bases. Galactic Acres will be available for download first on the Google Play™ Store and then on the Apple App Store®, ensuring accessibility to a broad audience of mobile gaming enthusiasts.

The skilled game development team at Arcadia Studios will lead the creation of Galactic Acres, showcasing their renowned expertise in crafting immersive entertainment experiences. In addition to traditional mobile game development services for Galactic Acres, Arcadia Studios will also develop companion Web3 experiences for Galactic Acres, leveraging their experience in Ethereum, EOS, TRON, and Hyperledger platform development to create engaging, secure, transparent, and unique immutable Web3 for the Good Gaming community.

David Sterling, Good Gaming COO, stated, "Galactic Acres will be meticulously designed to cater to both casual and hardcore gamers, offering an expansive multi-year release schedule that promises captivating entertainment. What sets the Galactic Acres Universe of games apart from what is out in the market currently is the integration of Web3 technologies, spanning a series of games and intellectual properties that will tie connected storylines, exciting features, and functionality, including an integrated rewards tree, limited supply skin drops, and full ownership & monetization."

Adam "Fluxty" Wathen, Good Gaming's Director of Crypto and Gaming explained, "We are setting out on a journey to tear down negative stigmas around Web3 and introduce millions of mobile gamers to the fun and excitement of Web3 connected experiences. All our games, beginning with Galactic Acres, will be developed from a proven, fun-first design philosophy connected by Web3 in an unobtrusive way that requires the end-user to understand as little about Web3 as necessary. Technologies such as ZK-rollups, account abstraction, and gas subsidization will help us make our vision a reality. For our MicroBuddies™ players, we are creating special experiences for you! Our mobile games will have an intrinsic connection to MicroBuddies, offering free drops and exclusive items for our players. As time progresses, we will continually enhance the MicroBuddies gaming experience, captivating and rewarding our player community through innovative and thrilling updates. So, stay tuned for what's in store!"

Axel Herr, CEO of Coeus Group, stated, "We are thrilled to join forces with Good Gaming Inc. to bring the Galactic Acres to life. The planned development marks a significant milestone in converging storytelling, mobile gaming experiences, and Web3 technologies. This strategic development partnership exemplifies Coeus Group's dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation rarely attempted in the mobile gaming industry. Galactic Acres will be a testament to our foundational commitment to entertainment excellence. Our mobile game development initiative will strive to create unparalleled gaming products that bridge the gap between traditional mobile gaming forged with innovative blockchain-enabled experiences."

Good Gaming Inc. anticipates a first-quarter 2024 launch for the Galactic Acres game, marking a new era in mobile gaming where Web3 technology transforms the player's experience.

About Good Gaming, Inc.

Good Gaming is an interactive entertainment company leading the evolution of gaming from traditional gaming to creating digital playgrounds across a vast array of interconnected platforms. Founded in 2008, Good Gaming has continued to focus on creating a strong sense of community, place, and purpose within our interactive experiences. Good Gaming believes its communities and experiences will redefine the digital collectibles space and be pivotal in the transition and perception of ownership of digital goods.

For more information about Good Gaming, please visit our website: https://www.good-gaming.com

About Coeus Solutions

Coeus Solutions, a subsidiary of the Coeus Group of companies, is a leading German software development company committed to delivering excellence in Web and Mobile Application solutions. With over 250 full-stack development experts across three continents, Coeus Solutions specializes in developing customized web and mobile solutions that cater to the unique needs of clients.

For more information about Coeus Solutions, please visit our website: https://coeus-solutions.com/

