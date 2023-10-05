L.O.L. Surprise!™ Unwraps a Sweet Surprise: A Delectable Collaboration with Haribo

Internationally Acclaimed Confectionary Brand, Haribo Joins Robust Portfolio of Best-in-Class Licensing Partners Unique to L.O.L. Surprise! Loves Mini Sweets™ Line

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGA Entertainment (MGA), one of the world’s largest and fastest growing privately held toy and entertainment companies, and creator of global sensation, L.O.L. Surprise!™, announced today its highly-anticipated partnership with renowned confectionery brand, Haribo, further extending its popular and mouthwatering line of L.O.L. Surprise! Loves Mini Sweets™. Since its debut in 2022, the L.O.L. Surprise! Loves Mini Sweets line has steadily grown, captivating collectors’ hearts worldwide with its irresistible candy brand partnerships. Its popularity continues to soar, making it the No. 1 segment across the entire L.O.L. Surprise! brand for 2022 and 2023. With the unveiling of Series 3, the excitement is set to reach new heights, due in part to the sweet alliance with Haribo.

“We are thrilled to welcome Haribo into our family of delicious brands in the L.O.L. Surprise! Loves Mini Sweets segment,” said Isaac Larian, CEO and Founder of MGA Entertainment. “The iconic and colorful little Goldbears and the full range of HARIBO confectionery are beloved across households worldwide, and L.O.L. Surprise! has gone above and beyond in delivering its signature spin on these classic treats, ensuring the sweetest collaboration in the toy aisle.”

This exciting line joins the L.O.L. Surprise! brand’s highly innovative new releases in the second half of the year aimed at engaging both kids and kidults. With this new launch, L.O.L. Surprise! continues to grow its innovative portfolio through high-level licensing partnerships with global, best-in-class partners.

Hitting shelves now around the world, the exciting new L.O.L. Surprise! Loves Mini Sweets Haribo series will include an all-new collection of L.O.L. Surprise! tots, a Vending Machine series, a Haribo Goldbears Deluxe Pack, an all-new Tweens Doll, and a Party Pack of 45+ Surprises including nine dolls. Selections varies by country.

The L.O.L. Surprise! Loves Mini Sweets x Haribo Tots are sure to spark nostalgia and imagination with nine new characters to collect, each decked in super sweet fashions.

The L.O.L. Surprise! Loves Mini Sweets x Haribo Vending Machine Series will be an instant fan favorite, complete with a vending machine unboxing experience. The series features eight fan-favorite Haribo-themed characters and eight surprises in each mystery pack. (Only available outside of the U.S.)

The L.O.L. Surprise! Loves Mini Sweets x Haribo Goldbears Deluxe Series 3 is set to include more than 20 surprises and three exclusive characters.

Also hitting the shelves, L.O.L. Surprise! will be launching two new L.O.L. Surprise! Loves Mini Sweets Haribo collectibles: L.O.L. Surprise! Loves Mini Sweets Haribo Party Pack will kick off the collection with an ultimate multipack featuring four Tots, two Pets and three Lil Sisters, all dressed in iconic Haribo-themed fashions. The L.O.L. Surprise! Loves Mini Sweets Haribo Tweens doll, the first L.O.L. Surprise! fashion doll to be included in the Mini Sweets line, features themed fashion accessories, bright striped brushable hair, and fun fashions.

The L.O.L. Surprise! Loves Mini Sweets Haribo line is available in the U.S. exclusively at Target stores nationwide. The L.O.L. Surprise! Loves Mini Sweets Haribo Tweens doll is available exclusively at Smyth’s Toys in the UK and Ireland along with the rest of the collection. The entire collection is available at major retailers globally. To stay up to date with the latest news and content, visit the official website lolsurprise.com and social media platforms: Instagram and YouTube.

