Kitchen Lighting Market Size Expected to Reach USD 25.7 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.7%

The market share to witness considerable growth, owing to surge in adoption of pendant lighting by businesses fueling the expansion of kitchen lighting market.

The demand for kitchen lighting innovation is growing, as they offer elegant and attractive looks.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Kitchen Lighting Market By Product Type (Pendant Lighting, Under Cabinet Lighting, Island Lighting, Track Lighting), By Channel (Offline, Online): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2022-2031".

The Kitchen Lighting Market Size was valued at $12.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $25.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Some of the prime drivers of the kitchen lighting Market are the higher adoption rate of pendant lighting, hanging lights for kitchen and kitchen ceiling lights for advertising and events and surge in demand for infrastructure projects in residential sector. These factors are estimated to accelerate kitchen lighting market growth rapidly during the forecast period. However, the safety and security concerns for IoT controlled lights act as major barriers for the kitchen lighting market trends growth. Contradictorily, the adoption of under cabinet lighting in high-end luxury kitchens create lucrative opportunities for the market growth in lighting sector during the forecast period.

Decreasing cost of light-emitting diodes (LEDs) and changes in global energy policies are driving the market growth of kitchen lighting. LEDs are very reliable, efficient and have a long life compared to other LEDs. They are cost effective and provide about 50,000 hours of lighting with low energy consumption. Customers prefer LED kitchen lighting over incandescent bulbs due to their lower cost and lower heat dissipation. However, increasing investments by governments of various countries in smart cities, smart transportation, smart industries, and the application of numerous smart technologies in various applications have boosted the strong growth of the kitchen lighting market during the analysis period.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of Kitchen Lighting Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, Kitchen Lighting Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the Kitchen Lighting industry include:

· General Electric

· Hubbell.Inc

· Acuity Brands, Inc

· Lutron Electronics Co., Inc

· Osram lighting private limited

· Signify Holding

· Kichler lighting

· Koninklijke Philips N.V

· Panasonic Corporation

· Havells India Ltd

The market for kitchen lighting has been greatly influenced by the lightning-fast advances in lighting technology. Energy-efficient LED lighting has completely changed the market by providing durable, economical, and environmentally responsible options. The versatility and small size of LED technology not only allow for new design options but also cut energy usage and power costs. Additionally, the incorporation of smart lighting systems in kitchens is growing in popularity since it enables homeowners to automate and manage their kitchen lighting using voice assistants or smartphones.

Country wise, China holds a significant share in the global kitchen lighting market, owing to the presence of prime players. Major organizations and government institutions in the country are intensely putting resources into this global kitchen lighting these prime sectors has strengthened the growth of the global kitchen lighting market in the region.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

1. This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the Kitchen Lighting Market analysis from 2022 to 2031 to identify the prevailing Kitchen Lighting Market opportunities.

2. The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

3. Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

4. In-depth analysis of the Kitchen Lighting Market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

5. Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global Kitchen Lighting Market forecast.

6. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

7. The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global Kitchen Lighting Market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

