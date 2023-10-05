Artios to Present Initial Phase 1 Clinical Monotherapy Data for ATR Inhibitor ART0380 in Advanced Solid Tumors at the European Society of Medical Oncology Congress 2023

ART0380 is a highly competitive, wholly owned ATR inhibitor with broad clinical application alone or in combination for DDR deficient and high replication stress tumors



Phase 1 dose escalation data will be presented supporting the ongoing Phase 2 clinical development program of ART0380

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom and NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artios Pharma Limited (Artios), a clinical-stage biotech company led by pioneers of DNA damage response (“DDR”) drug development, announces the Company will unveil data from the initial Phase 1 study of its ataxia telangiectasia and Rad-3 related (“ATR”) kinase inhibitor ART0380 as part of a poster presentation at the European Society of Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO) 2023 taking place October 20 to 24, 2023 in Madrid, Spain.

ART0380 is a competitive, oral, highly potent, and selective ATR inhibitor undergoing clinical evaluation as monotherapy in patients with solid tumors as well as in combination with chemotherapies in patients with molecularly selected cancers. Monotherapy data presented will include safety and tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and preliminary efficacy.

Poster presentation details:

First results from the phase I trial of the ATR inhibitor, ART0380, in advanced solid tumors

Presenter: Kathleen Moore, Stephenson Cancer Center at the University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, United States of America

Poster Number: 680P

Session and Location: Developmental Therapeutics, Hall 8

Presentation Date and Time: Monday, October 23 from 12 - 13 CEST

For more information about Artios Pharma Ltd., please contact:

Media & Investor Relations Contact:

LifeSci Advisors

Ligia Vela Reid

E: lvela-reid@lifesciadvisors.com

About Artios



Artios is on a mission to kill cancer by exploiting DNA damage response (DDR) and repair pathways that are leveraged by cancer cells to promote their survival. Our specialized DcoDeR platform integrates Artios’ leadership capabilities, expertise and experience in DNA damage biology and drug discovery to systematically discover and develop medicines targeting the totality of the DDR. We have built an extensive DDR focused pipeline designed to address areas of high unmet needs across solid tumour indications including our ATR inhibitor, ART0380, and our Polθ inhibitors, ART4215 and ART6043, as monotherapies and with combination treatments. Together with our strategic partnerships with Merck KGaA and Novartis, and research collaborations with premiere institutions like Cancer Research UK, The Institute of Cancer Research, The Netherlands Cancer Institute, and the Crick Institute we are pioneering validated approaches to DDR drug discovery. Visit our website at https://www.artios.com/ for more information about the company and our pipeline.

About ART0380

ART0380 is a competitive, potentially best-in-class, oral, highly potent, and selective ATR inhibitor. Ataxia telangiectasia and Rad3-related (ATR) is a master regulator of DNA replication stress response that promotes cell death by destabilizing replication forks, inducing DNA damage, or inhibiting checkpoint activation. ART0380 has broad clinical potential and is being investigated alone and in combination with other targeted therapies, chemotherapies and radiosensitiser opportunities in DDR deficient and high replication stress tumors. ART0380 was in-licensed from MDACC and ShangPharma in 2019.

About the DcoDeR platform

Artios has developed a specialized DcoDeR platform which exploits its expertise and experience in DNA damage biology and drug discovery to systematically discover and develop medicines targeting the totality of the DDR. Our world class DNA damage response discovery platform allows us to understand disease biology, identify novel targets, develop new medicines, and select and treat patients who will benefit most. DcoDeR is being leveraged in ongoing research collaborations and licensing agreements with Merck KGaA to identify novel DDR nuclease inhibitors and with Novartis to identify DDR targets to use in combination with radioligand therapies.