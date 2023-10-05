Winners of Sharecare Awards revealed live at HLTH on Monday, Oct. 9

Lifetime Achievement Award presented to GRAMMY Award-winning artist Ashanti on HLTH’s Sky Stage at 3:40 p.m. PT



Sharecare to showcase comprehensive care solutions for employers, health plans, and providers at Booth #3828 throughout HLTH 2023

ATLANTA and LAS VEGAS, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced that the final winners in the fifth annual Sharecare Awards, held in partnership with HLTH, will be revealed on Monday, Oct. 9, at 3:40 p.m. PT on the Sky Stage.

While recipients of Foundation of the Year, Person of the Year, and the coveted Sharing Care Award will be revealed during the live event, GRAMMY Award-winning singer, actress, and philanthropist Ashanti also will be honored on stage with a Sharecare Award for Lifetime Achievement. In addition to recognizing her fierce dedication to domestic violence prevention for more than 20 years, this Sharecare Award honors how Ashanti has used her voice to elevate awareness and raise funding for sickle cell research, the American Heart Association, American Stroke Association, Partnership for a Healthier America with First Lady Michelle Obama, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Make-A-Wish Foundation, and Stand Up for Cancer. Ashanti also is a passionate advocate for mental health and wellness, supporting TouchPoint Solutions, a technology company that makes stress-relieving digital heath wearable devices, and her sister Kenashia’s company, Wife of Creation, which is a wellness lifestyle brand.

Recognizing best-in-class productions and programs that promote well-being and embody the spirit of “sharing care” since 2019, the Sharecare Awards have honored work produced by some of the world’s most respected brands – from AARP, American Heart Association, and Special Olympics to American Nurses Association, ESPN, and Sesame Workshop – as well as the life’s work of notable health activists and philanthropists, including Arthur Blank, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Marlo Thomas, and Dominique Wilkins, among others.

Also speaking on HLTH’s official agenda is Sharecare’s Dr. Francesca Rinaldo, senior vice president of clinical strategy and innovation, who will appear on the panel Home Health’s In Escrow. Scheduled for Monday, Oct. 9 at 1:20 p.m. PT on the Sun Stage, Dr. Rinaldo will discuss the current and future state of home health in the United States, including how to enable longer and healthier independent living, ultimately lowering the need for costly facility-based care.

Throughout HLTH 2023, Sharecare representatives will showcase the company’s comprehensive care solutions for employers, health plans, and providers at Booth #3828 on the Exhibit Hall floor.

