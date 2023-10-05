Maris-Tech Receives $280,000 Order for Jupiter-Nano Platform from a U.K. Distributor for a Drone Manufacturer

Secured from U.K. distributor Antrica, the order underscores Maris-Tech's increasing foothold in the global drone market

Rehovot, Israel, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maris-Tech Ltd. (Nasdaq: MTEK, MTEKW) (“Maris-Tech” or the “Company”), a B2B provider of edge AI accelerated video solutions for edge platforms, today announced that it has received a new order for its Jupiter-Nano platform products from Antrica, the Company’s U.K. distributor, for a drone manufacturer.

The advanced Jupiter-Nano platform provides video streaming solutions on advanced drone applications. Maris-Tech offers the ultimate solution for low-latency video streaming as well as edge computing solutions that enhance drone operational performance. New orders through this and its other distributors are a testimony to the quality and reliability of Maris-Tech's powerful, sophisticated technology.

"This order for our innovative Jupiter-Nano platform further solidifies our increasingly strong position in the drone market worldwide. Maris-Tech continues its marketing efforts in this growing market, answering the critical need for advanced video streaming systems in a wide range of applications," said Maris-Tech CEO, Israel Bar.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect"," "may", "should," "could," "seek, " "intend, " "plan, " "goal, " "estimate, " "anticipate" or other comparable terms. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we are discussing our relationship with our distributors, the quality and reliability of our technology and solutions, the advantages of our Jupiter-Nano platform and other products, our strong position in the drone market worldwide and our future marketing efforts. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to successfully market our products and services, including in the United States; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on March 6, 2023, and our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

