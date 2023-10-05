OnTerra Systems Announces New, Automated, Multi-vehicle Optimization for RouteSavvy Route Planning Software

New & improved RouteSavvy offers faster processing of optimized routes, and a Beta version of automated multi-vehicle route optimization

DENVER, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnTerra Systems ( www.OnTerraSystems.com ), the developers of RouteSavvy route planning software, today introduced a new route optimization software “engine” and automated, multi-vehicle optimization in RouteSavvy route optimization software. This new release is a beta version of multi-vehicle optimization for customers & prospects to test drive & provide feedback to the OnTerra team. For this beta period, RouteSavvy will allow five optimized multi-vehicle routes per day, accommodating up to 20 vehicles in a fleet.



RouteSavvy has offered multi-vehicle route optimization up till now. However, the gamechanger of this enhanced functionality is that RouteSavvy now has automated multi-vehicle optimization. With new automated multi-vehicle optimization, fleet managers in charge of planning deliveries, pick-ups, service calls, or sales calls can upload the addresses and, with one click, RouteSavvy automatically will generate more efficient routes for the multiple vehicles for business or non-profit fleets. This new functionality generates automated route balancing. RouteSavvy will review all the stops for the day and generate efficient routes that are evenly balanced with the same approximate time for completion of the day’s work for the vehicles in the fleet.

The new RouteSavvy Online end user software includes the following enhancements:

New Route Optimization Engine:

RouteSavvy is now up to 30% faster in optimizing routes.

RouteSavvy now offers advanced handling of bad addresses on routes.

Routes generated by RouteSavvy can accommodate up to 300 stops, and 20 vehicles per optimization.

Multi-vehicle optimizations & advanced route balancing among the vehicles in the fleet.

RouteSavvy Features Three New Parameters for Multi-Vehicle Optimization

Thanks to the new route optimization engine incorporated into RouteSavvy route planning software, there are three key new settings for automated multi-vehicle route optimization:

Driver’s Availability: RouteSavvy now can factor in start and end work times for drivers for use with multi-vehicle route optimizations. If all the stops on the route cannot be completed within the driver’s availability, then those extra stops will automatically be placed in the “un-routable” folder.

RouteSavvy now can factor in start and end work times for drivers for use with multi-vehicle route optimizations. If all the stops on the route cannot be completed within the driver’s availability, then those extra stops will automatically be placed in the “un-routable” folder. Number of Vehicles: RouteSavvy now can optimize routes for up to 20 different vehicles. This function also can be used to optimize routes for one driver over multiple days of routing.

RouteSavvy now can optimize routes for up to 20 different vehicles. This function also can be used to optimize routes for one driver over multiple days of routing. Minimum Vehicles / Routes Calculator: RouteSavvy now can calculate the minimum number of vehicles and routes that will be needed for a specific number of stops. For example, if a business or non-profit has five vehicles, but the stops (deliveries, pick-ups, service calls, or sales calls) can be completed with the use of only three vehicles, RouteSavvy will automatically optimize three routes instead of five.

Additional New Miscellaneous RouteSavvy Functions

New Option for “Optimize All Routes”: This new function reviews all existing routes and re-optimizes and/or rebalances all stops across existing routes.

This new function reviews all existing routes and re-optimizes and/or rebalances all stops across existing routes. Identification of Unrouted Stops & User Warnings Functions: If there are any locations which are unrouteable because of bad addresses or unavailability of drivers, those route locations will automatically be placed in the Unrouted Stops folder. This allows users to easily review problematic addresses or routes in one handy location, and then resolve them.

If there are any locations which are unrouteable because of bad addresses or unavailability of drivers, those route locations will automatically be placed in the Unrouted Stops folder. This allows users to easily review problematic addresses or routes in one handy location, and then resolve them. Enhanced Logging Function for Faster Troubleshooting: The new RouteSavvy engine provides for improved logging of optimization requests and RouteSavvy Mobile App functions. This allows for better tracing of issues with specific stops (deliveries, pickups, service calls, or sales calls).

“Automated multi-vehicle route optimization is powerful new functionality for fleet managers to use,” said Steve Milroy, OnTerra Systems president. “This new functionality makes the process of assigning routes much faster & more efficient. RouteSavvy takes the guesswork out of how to organize the week’s deliveries, pick-ups, service calls & sales call – with just one click.”

RouteSavvy API Enhancements In The Works, Too

The OnTerra Systems development team also is working on significant enhancements to the RouteSavvy Application Program Interface (API). The new, pending RouteSavvy API is used by software developers who want to incorporate route optimization into software applications they are developing. New API developments include expanded, automated multi-route optimization functionality and time windows for stop time scheduling.

About RouteSavvy

Developed by USA-based OnTerra Systems, RouteSavvy ( www.RouteSavvy.com ) is web-based, automated route planning software that helps businesses & non-profits generate more efficient routes for deliveries, pick-ups, service calls, and sales calls. More efficient routing equals fewer miles driven, resulting in significant savings on fuel costs, fleet maintenance costs & labor costs. RouteSavvy Online for end users costs just $39 per vehicle per month for 1 vehicle; $30 per vehicle per month for 2-5 vehicles; $25 per vehicle per month for 6-10 vehicles; with volume pricing available for fleets with 11 vehicles or more. The starting annual price for the RouteSavvy API is $500 per year.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Courtney DeWinter, DeWinter Marketing & PR Agency – Denver, Colo.

303.572.8180, www.DeWinterMarketingPR.com