BioAdaptives, Inc. Commences Development of a New Supplement for Women’s Health

PluriPain®-PMS is an Advanced Derivative of the Company’s Popular Supplement, PluriPain®

LAS VEGAS, NV, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTC: BDPT), a leading formulator and distributor of innovative, all-natural dietary supplements, announced today the development of PluriPain®-PMS, an advanced, all natural anti-inflammatory and mood-enhancing Women’s Health formula to combat specific symptoms associated with the menstrual cycle.

The extended anti-inflammatory and mood modifying features of PluriPain-PMS are considered to be more effective than PluriPain®, a popular natural supplement for more common types of pain. The improved effects are due to dose rebalancing and the addition of natural ingredients selected for their intended synergistic features. Early test marketing results are favorable.

Edward Jacobs, M.D., CEO BioAdaptives, Inc., stated, “At the request of our female consumers, BioAdaptives is developing a new, enhanced form of PluriPain, our popular all-natural anti-inflammatory supplement. PluriPain-PMS is designed to help manage the symptoms, especially pain and depressive mood, associated with the menstrual cycle and is based upon the addition of new ingredients derived from Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurvedic culture. PluriPain-PMS is the first of several products we are developing to support women’s health. BioAdaptives’ new products will be introduced in Q4 2023.”

The global PMS and menstrual health supplements market size was valued at USD 22.6 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030.

BioAdaptives’ drug-free products are formulated to aid in breathing, pain relief, immune defense, cognition, focus, fatigue reduction, sleep, healing, anti-aging and more.

About BioAdaptives, Inc.

BioAdaptives, Inc. develops and distributes natural plant- and algal-based products that improve health and wellness for humans and animals, with an emphasis on optimizing pain relief, antiviral activity, and immune system defense; resistance to stress; endurance; recovery from injury, illness, and exercise; and anti-aging properties. The Company’s current dietary supplement formulations are carefully selected from the best sources around the world and utilize proprietary methods of enhancing the bioavailability of nutrients. BioAdaptives’ current product line includes PrimiLungs™, PluriPain®, SleepEZ™, MindnMemory™ and Cell Rejuven™ for humans. The Company’s products for horses and dogs have also demonstrated increased general health, competitive performance enhancement, rejuvenation effects, and pain relief, as well as providing improvements in appearance. BioAdaptives’ wholly owned subsidiary, LiveStock Impact, Inc. markets Canine Regen All In One™, Equine All In One™ and Equine All In One Plus™ for dogs and horses. LiveStock Impact, Inc. is also positioned to develop and market botanical drugs.

BioAdaptives’ common shares trade in the OTC market under the symbol BDPT. It has over 13,000 current shareholders. None of the statements about the Company’s products have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.”

Additional information can be found at www.shopbioadaptives.com or in our SEC filings at https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=bioadaptives&owner=exclude&action=getcompany

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, trends, analysis, and other information contained in this press release including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date after the date of this press release.

