Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Opens New Store in Canada

World’s largest barbecue opens their most recent store in Leduc, Alberta area

Dallas, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit continues their northern expansion as they announced their most recent store opening in Leduc.

On September 8th, the new Dickey’s location opened their doors to a long line of hungry, barbecue fans. Owner/Operator Faisal Khan Suri and his Pit Crew hosted a fantastic Grand Opening event featuring their Legit. Texas. Barbecue., as well as their custom Halal menu offerings. When asked about his experience with Dickeys Faisal said, “ Being a part of a strong global brand such as Dickey's has been great. Their willingness to accommodate and serve the community is impressive and their product offerings are a testament to that. With strong representation in Edmonton, it only made sense for us to be in the amazing community of Leduc. A community full of life and fantastic people. My family and I were ecstatic to join the Dickey’s family and the journey so far has been nothing short of great.”

The Texas-style barbecue brand is thrilled with their partnership with Faisal Khan Suri and his taeam. “It was shortly after I met Faisal that I knew he'd make a fine Dickey's partner,” said Jim Perkins, Dickey’s Executive Vice President of International Development and Support. “His professional demeanor, his previous corporate experience, and his love and knowledge for the Muslim and non-Muslim community of greater Edmonton only benefit the Dickey's brand, North of the border. I could not be more excited for him, his family and Leduc community.”

Dickey’s continues to expand their brand across the globe with over 550 barbecue restaurants world wide.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit dickeys.com.

Shannon Santos Dickey's Barbecue Pit ssantos@dickeys.com