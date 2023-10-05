Vertex Appoints Chirag Patel as Chief Strategy Officer

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a global provider of tax technology solutions, announced today the appointment of Chirag Patel as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). In this role, he will focus on the advancement of the Company’s strategy across an expanded global market for tax technology solutions and collaborate closely with the Vertex executive team to accelerate the next phase of growth.



Patel joins Vertex from Ernst & Young (EY) where he was the leader of EY Foundry, a corporate venturing unit responsible for building new software businesses in relevant markets. Prior to that position, Patel co-founded and acted as managing director at Highnote Foundry, a venture capital and venture development firm. Additionally, he’s held various leadership roles at IBM, Merrill Lynch Capital Markets and Oracle Consulting.

“I’m thrilled to begin this new journey,” said Chirag Patel, Chief Strategy Officer at Vertex. “Vertex’s appointment of a CSO represents their commitment to driving excellence, prioritizing innovation and adapting to the dynamic landscape of tax technology. As the future of tax services changes, Vertex solutions will be at the forefront of that evolution.”

Throughout his career, Patel has established himself as a proven leader with a successful track record for developing and executing growth strategies for both global 1,000 companies and startups. As a three-time CEO of enterprise SaaS companies in the consumer digital, healthcare and financial services industry, he brings with him a wealth of knowledge, expertise and entrepreneurship.

“We are excited to welcome Chirag to our team,” said David DeStefano, Vertex CEO. “Bringing to the table his vast innovation experience and leadership capabilities, we’re confident in his ability to help Vertex scale for future growth and deliver sustained value to our customers, partners and shareholders.”

