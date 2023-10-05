Grupo Clarin Avoids An Estimated 20 Tons of Carbon Emissions with SeenThis

SeenThis Adaptive Streaming Provides More Sustainable Digital Advertising Innovation for Top Publisher

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive streaming company, SeenThis , announced the results of their successful partnership with Grupo Clarin, one of the largest media conglomerates in Latin America. SeenThis has enabled Clarin to deliver beautiful, innovative advertising opportunities for their visitors and global brand clients. With SeenThis, the media company’s advertiser clients served video in full-page in takeover ads that were high-definition quality with instant loading which creates a completely seamless viewer experience compared to conventional ad serving technology.



To date, Clarin has successfully avoided approximately 20 tons of CO 2 emissions across +160 million impressions* by using SeenThis technology compared to running the ad in corresponding quality using conventional ad serving technology**.



Explanatory video ( here )



References for home events ( here ) and a case for streaming into display ads ( here )

SeenThis offers a proprietary adaptive streaming technology that allows advertisers to stream high-quality video with instant load times, using less data, which avoids excessive carbon emissions. Rather than download entire files like conventional technology, SeenThis adaptive streaming ensures that the ads can be viewed as soon as the ad slot enters the users screen, improving user experience while minimizing any data transfer that is not necessary.

“SeenThis is an extremely valuable partner for Clarín. This technology allows us to create innovative advertising opportunities for our clients while reducing carbon emissions. We care deeply about sustainability and are proud to be the first in Argentina to have adopted this advertising solution two years ago that combines exceptional performance with a focus on emissions reduction,” said Maximiliano Sastre, CCO at Clarín

“Clarin is a respected major publisher in Latin America, and we are excited to work with them to deliver both innovation at scale and emissions avoidance. Today, both publishers and advertisers are starting to combine campaign goals with sustainability goals, and it is our strategy to help them achieve both effectively,” said Thomas Houge at SeenThis.

*Assuming 1 GB corresponding to 1 kg CO2e with streaming impact on the data value chain being 30%. Emission factor based on methodology validated by Doconomy. Learn more about the methodology here ( https://seenthis.co/sustainability/measure-data-transfer/ )

** Assuming conventional codec h264 main, mp4 progressive download

About SeenThis:

Since 2017, Swedish tech company SeenThis has been evolving screen experiences for everyone, everywhere. With its groundbreaking adaptive streaming technology, SeenThis is transforming the distribution and climate impact of digital content compared to traditional technology. With billions of streams served for 1000+ brands in 40+ countries, the company is on a journey to reshape the internet — for good. Working across seven offices globally, SeenThis employees are obsessed with creating a truly high-speed and energy-efficient Internet. For more information, visit seenthis.co .



