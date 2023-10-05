Jnana Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jnana Therapeutics, a biotechnology company leveraging its next-generation chemoproteomics platform to discover medicines for challenging-to-drug targets, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



BMO Life Sciences Private Company Showcase , October 12, 2023, New York. George Vratsanos, M.D., F.A.C.R., CMO and Head of R&D, will present a company overview at 11:05 a.m. ET on October 12. Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings.



Leerink Partners Biopharma Private Company Connect , October 25, 2023, Virtual. Management will participate in one-on-one meetings.



2023 BofA Healthcare Trailblazers Private Company Conference, October 26, 2023, Boston. Management will participate in one-on-one meetings.



About Jnana Therapeutics

Jnana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging its next-generation RAPID chemoproteomics platform to discover medicines for highly validated, challenging-to-drug targets to treat diseases with high unmet needs. Jnana is focused on developing first- and best-in-class therapies to treat a wide range of diseases, including rare diseases, immune-mediated diseases, and cancer. Jnana’s wholly owned lead program, JNT-517, which targets an allosteric site on the phenylalanine transporter SLC6A19, is a potential first-in-class oral approach for the treatment of PKU, a rare genetic metabolic disease. Located in Boston, Jnana brings together scientific leaders in small molecule drug discovery and development, a highly experienced management team, and the backing of leading life science investors Bain Capital Life Sciences, RA Capital Management, Polaris Partners, Versant Ventures, Avalon Ventures, Pfizer Ventures, and AbbVie Ventures. For more information, please visit www.jnanatx.com and follow us on Twitter/X and LinkedIn.

