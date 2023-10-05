Registration for short video competition “hush! 300 Seconds” open from today on

MACAU, October 5 - Organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the “hush! Beach Concerts” will be held from late October to early November at Hac Sa Beach, Coloane Village and in different areas across Macao. Registration for the short video competition “hush! 300 Seconds” will be open today and all music aficionados are welcome to participate.

The short video competition “hush! 300 Seconds” provides an online platform for the public to showcase their musical talent and the diverse possibilities of music. All interested parties may submit the application form together with a video of their music or vocal performance, and will be eligible to win fabulous prizes. In order to encourage participants to share and demonstrate their musical experience and skills in the video, the jury will select the best video for the “Share with the HEART Award”. Other awards such as the “Music Plus JAM Prize”, the “Creative Plus Fun Award”, the “Heartwarming Award” and the “Participation Spirit Award” will also be granted to videos based on their musicality, creativity, affectionate performance and participation spirit, respectively. Participants who have the highest popularity and submitted their works first will receive the “Most Popular Award” and the “Enthusiasm Plus Sun Award”, respectively. The awards are sponsored by MGM, Air Macau, Tai Fung Bank, ICBC Bank, Banco Nacional Ultramarino and OCBC Bank.

The competition regulations and application form can be obtained and downloaded from IC’s website at www.icm.gov.mo. The registration for the short video competition “hush! 300 Seconds” will be open from 5 October to 12pm of 20 October. The results will be announced on the “HUSH FULL MUSIC” Facebook page and “hushfullmusic” Instagram account on 30 October, and all the awards will be presented at the “hush! Beach Concerts” on 5 November. For more information on the event, please visit the “HUSH FULL MUSIC” Facebook page and “hushfullmusic” Instagram account.