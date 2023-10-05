National Art Troupes Performance Season in Macao China National Symphony Orchestra and China National Opera House offer a feast of national music

MACAU, October 5 - Organised by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China and the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, four concerts as part of the National Art Troupes Performance Season in Macao will be staged from 6 to 12 November at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium, including “The Rhyme of China, the Music of Hometown – Concert of Chamber Music by China National Symphony Orchestra” and “China National Symphony Orchestra Forbidden City String Quartet Chamber Music Concert”, which are both presented by the China National Symphony Orchestra; “A Concert of Selected Operas of World Classics” and “Golden Lotus – Concert of Macao Original Songs”, which are both presented by the China National Opera House. These concerts allow the audience in Macao to enjoy a national musical feast on the occasion of the 24th anniversary of Macao’s return to China. Tickets for the concerts will be on sale this Saturday (7 October) through the Macau Ticketing Network.

The National Art Troupes Performance Season in Macao is dedicated to enhancing the level of exchange and cooperation between Mainland China and Macao, and supporting Macao in diversifying itself as a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure and building “a base for exchange and cooperation where Chinese culture is the mainstream and diverse cultures coexist”. The China National Symphony Orchestra, which is directly affiliated with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and is one of China’s top professional symphony orchestras, will present two concerts with high artistic standard and audience acceptance to the audience in Macao. The concerts will also feature a number of classical pieces, including The Bay, Song of the Seven Sons, My Motherland and Me, I Love You, China, among others.

The China National Opera House is a national art troupe with significant scale, acquisition of talent, and strong impact in the Asia-Pacific region. “A Concert of Selected Operas of World Classics” features excerpts from world classic operas specially selected by the China National Opera House, including Carmen, Rigoletto and La Traviata, among others. With enchanting melodies, unforgettable emotions and stunning performances, the concert will allow the audience to be immersed in the wonderful world of opera. The China National Opera House, in collaboration with Macao singers such as Júlio Acconci, Long Chi Lam, Sean Pang Veng Sam, Liu Naiqi, Kevin Lei Ka Fu, Kane Ao Ieong, Kylamary Ma, Wong Sam U, Vicky Iong Ian Ian, and José Chan Rodrigues, presents “The Golden Lotus – Concert of Macao Original Songs”, featuring original compositions combined with some Chinese classical vocal pieces, promising a splendid performance that should not be missed.

Tickets for “The Rhyme of China, the Music of Hometown – Concert of Chamber Music by China National Symphony Orchestra” (to be held on 6 November) and “China National Symphony Orchestra Forbidden City String Quartet Chamber Music Concert” (to be held on 7 November) are priced at MOP300, MOP200 and MOP100; while tickets for “A Concert of Selected Operas of World Classics” by National Opera House (to be held on 11 November) and “Golden Lotus – Concert of Macao Original Songs” (to be held on 12 November) are priced at MOP200 and MOP100. All the above mentioned concerts will be staged at 7:30pm at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium. A 50% discount will be offered to holders of the Macao Senior Citizen Card and Disability Assessment Registration Card, and a 30% discount will be offered to holders of a valid Macao Resident Identity Card, full-time Student Card and Macao Teacher Card. Each cardholder can only use one discounted ticket per performance. A 20% discount will be offered to CCM Friends. As the Bank of China (Macau) is the exclusive financial partner for these concerts, holders of a BOC Credit Card or BOC Card are entitled to a 20% discount on ticket purchases. 24-hour ticketing hotline: 2855 5555; online ticketing: www.macauticket.com.

The concerts are co-organised by the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, the Education and Youth Development Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and the Cultural Affairs Bureau, executed by China Arts and Entertainment Group Ltd., and coordinated by the Macao Association of Chinese Culture and Arts Development.

For more information about the concerts, please visit IC’s website at www.icm.gov.mo or contact IC through tel. no. 8399 6375 during office hours.