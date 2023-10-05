MGTO promotes Macao at PATA Travel Mart to expand international visitor source markets

MACAU, October 5 - The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) together with local travel trade is promoting Macao at the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Travel Mart 2023 that officially opened today (October 5) in New Delhi, India, as part of the work to increment international visitors source markets. One of the highlights of the event, the 2023 PATA Gold Awards Presentation ceremony sponsored by MGTO, was also held today with Macao tourism industry operators among this year’s winners, with a total of five awards.

Macao’s tourism calling cards and easier access from HKIA highlighted

MGTO Director, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, joined by a group of representatives from five local hotels and resorts, and one travel agency, is in New Delhi to participate in PATA Travel Mart 2023, running since October 4 until 6.

MGTO booth at the travel mart highlights Macao’s major tourism calling cards, namely The Historic Centre of Macao and the development as UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, while especially promoting the convenience of the new cross-boundary bus service between the Hong Kong International Airport and Macao for international travelers to come to the city. The booth also serves as a platform for MGTO and Macao travel trade to network with counterparts from around the world, especially Indian, to take advantage of this year’s event being held in New Delhi.

Hosted by different destinations each year, PATA Travel Mart (PTM) is one of the major international travel trade shows organized annually in the Asia-Pacific, gathering this year over 1,000 delegates from 46 countries and regions. The trade only event also provides pre-arranged business sessions, as well as one day forum focusing on topics such as responsible tourism practices or artificial intelligence in tourism.

One Grand Tittle and four Gold Awards to Macao tourism industry

Following the announcement in August of the winners of the 2023 PATA Gold Awards, the awards were presented in person in a lunch ceremony held today at PTM, with Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes together with the PATA Chairman, Peter Semone, handing the awards to the winners. This year PATA gave two Grand Awards and 21 Gold Awards in different areas of marketing, as well as sustainability and social responsibility in tourism.

Macao tourism industry was among the winners selected by an international jury among a total of 108 entries. MGM China was bestowed with a Grand Tittle for Marketing with its brand strategy around the cultural symbol of the lion dance. The initiative also got MGM China a Gold Award in Heritage. Melco Resorts & Entertainment received a Gold Award in Marketing – Hospitality for its Melco Style x B. Duck @ Studio City campaign, while Galaxy Entertainment Group got a Gold Award for Climate Change Initiative for its sustainability practices programs, and Sands China a Gold Award in Human Capital Development Initiative for its Sands Retail Academy.

The PATA Gold Awards aim to set standards for excellence and innovation in the tourism industry across the Asia-Pacific. MGTO supports the awards since 1995, as a contribution to help foster a sustainable tourism industry in the region. For decades, PATA and its organized events and initiatives have been a significant platform for Macao to connect with the global travel trade and raise its destination profile in the world.