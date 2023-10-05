USD 42 Billion Automotive Electric Power Steering Market to Reach by 2032 | Growing at a CAGR of 5.8% From 2023 to 2032
EINPresswire.com/ -- This report offers a thorough analysis of the Automotive Electric Power Steering market at a micro-level, focusing on several types of EPS systems, vehicle types, propulsion types, components, and regions. The report published by Allied Market Research includes the quantitative analysis from 2023 to 2032, with the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) calculated for 2023 to 2032, considering macro- and micro-economic factors impacting the growth of the industry.
The automotive electric power steering market was valued at $24 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $42 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2032.
𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲
The global automotive electric power steering market report provides a panoramic analysis of the market scope and the growth rate of various segments at both region and country levels. This report also includes comprehensive research on the drivers, opportunities, and restraints extracted from the SWOT analysis of the global automotive electric power steering industry. In addition, the report also delivers a thorough analysis of the automotive electric power steering market, using Porter's five forces to understand the influence of various determinants such as competitive intensity, the threat of new competitors, and the bargaining power of competitors, enabling stakeholders to make appropriate investment decisions.
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
The growth of the automotive electric power steering market is navigated due to several factors, which include the imposition of strict emission standards by governments of many nations, the growing focus on fuel efficiency, the surging demand for vehicle safety and improved vehicle handling, and the rising incorporation of ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) in the automotive industry. Furthermore, the increasing development of autonomous driving technology and the rising deployment of compact and economic motor control units for electric power steering systems are the major factors expected to create expansive growth opportunities for the market over the analysis period. However, the high initial investment costs, technical challenges, and complexity of using EPS systems may hinder the growth of the market.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 : 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
The global automotive electric power steering market size provides various types of EPS systems to many renowned automotive manufacturing centers across the globe. There are different types of EPS systems that constructively handle and support vehicle steering and offer an unparalleled user experience. In addition, the EPS system plays a crucial role in smoothening top-notch automated driving systems. It also helps in improving the overall efficiency and performance of vehicles by offering customizable steering modes and integrating other vehicle systems for optimized driver assistance.
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
The Automotive Electric Power Steering market is examined across four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In North America, the market trends in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico are explored. Europe analysis covers the UK, Germany, France, Spain, and the Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific covers China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. The analysis of LAMEA includes Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the region.
𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted various industries, including the global automotive electric power steering market. This is mainly due to the supply chain disruptions and the downfall of the global automotive industry during the pandemic. However, the reopening of manufacturing units after the ease of lockdowns has increased the demand for EPS systems as manufacturers started producing vehicles to meet the rising demand from customers globally.
𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :
Nexteer Automotive
HL Mando Corp.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Hitachi, Ltd.
NSK Ltd.
JTEKT Corporation
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Zhejiang Shibao Co., Ltd.
BBB Industries
ThyssenKrupp AG
